Five ‘Emerging Artists’ from across West Virginia earn 2020 fellowships from Tamarack Foundation for the Arts

Tamarack Foundation for the Arts showcases artists across West Virginia and encourages their creative and professional development. One of the TFA’s core programs is its Emerging Artist Fellowships. The fellowships are awarded to thriving, early-career artists across West Virginia. They demonstrate not only a level of mastery in their craft, but also the aptitude to become successful professional artists.
Below are profiles of the five 2020 winners of the fellowships, whose range and variety of artistic styles and mediums illustrate the wide range of artists at work across the Mountain State.
•••
Jessica McClanahan currently travels the country pursuing an arts education specializing in ceramics, but she calls Charleston her home. She earned her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia State University. She is working as a potter’s assistant outside of Asheville, North Carolina, before pursuing a masters degree in ceramics.
She has shown in galleries throughout West Virginia, and has worked for Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, Apartment Earth Art Gallery and The Contemporary American Theater Festival. Her work is heavily influenced by her upbringing in the rolling hills of Appalachia. She finds inspiration from not only the traditions of Appalachia but from its unprecedented beauty as well.
View her online work at jessicacodellmccla.wixsite.com/jcmceramics or www.instagram.com/jcm.ceramics.
nnn
A native of the Mountain State, Jes Reger is a watercolorist, teaching artist, and observer — often finding inspiration in and around the hills of West Virginia. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies concentrated in Visual Arts and Creative Writing from West Liberty University in 2014. Since graduating, she teaches art classes to adults and children at the Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, as well as offering private watercolor and drawing lessons from her home studio, The Painter’s Nest.
View her online work at www.facebook.com/jesregerwatercolors or www.instagram.com/jesreger_watercolor.
nnn
Jaci Rice currently lives in the West Virginia steel mill town of Weirton. She earned a BFA in Painting/Drawing at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia. Her primary artistic medium is acrylic on panel. As a transplant to the Ohio Valley region, she feels she has been “afforded an opportunity to see the area’s beauty with eyes not accustomed to it.” Her artistic career’s focus started out purely figurative. However, in recent years, she has been inspired by the area’s dramatic sky and landscapes intermingled with ghostly and active industrial spaces. She exhibits this work under the hashtag #rustbeltbeauty.
View her online work at www.instagram.com/jacirice/ or www.jacirice.com.
nnn
Parsons Tancredi lives on a farm in Webster County. He creates visual symphonic metaphors by layering and juxtaposing paper. He also explores the recursive nature of reality using VHS cassette tapes.
He applies his understanding of how the left and right brain hemispheres communicate to his application of his artistic method. By cutting up explicit images and reassembling images he creates implicit understanding.
His analog collages are applied to everything from canvas to furniture. He searches for material to use to further his obsession with cut-and-paste. He creates his own mythology and publishes his work under the pseudonym Psychoflauge.
View his online work at psychoflauge.com or instagram.com/psychoflauge.
nnn
Nevada Tribble is an Elkins native in her final year at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown. Nevada works with themes of landscape, place and community.
“Fiber arts are my primary media, in particular handmade paper and sewing,” she said. “I use handmade paper as a sculptural medium, while I use the sewing machine to draw with thread.”
She recently built a bicycle-powered sewing machine as a tool for drawing from life outdoors, and a way of taking her art practice out on wheels into the community.
View her online work at nevadatribble.com or www.instagram.com/nevada.wv.