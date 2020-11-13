While it might feel a little muted because of social distancing, the holiday season is returning. While gatherings may be smaller this year to slow the spread of COVID-19, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate a little.
Just keep that social circle a little tighter.
To help celebrate, once again the Charleston Gazette-Mail returns with “Seasonal Sips,” an occasional cocktails series exploring some of the special, holiday-themed drinks that can be found at area restaurants and clubs.
These are not your average gin and tonics, but a running collection of inspired, festive beverages meant to encourage a certain amount of good cheer. We’ll tell you where to get them, but also share recipes if you want to give it a try at home.
Week one takes us to Hale House on Hale Street in Charleston, a bourbon bar that specializes in fine whiskeys, including quite a bit of that top shelf bourbon, along with some new additions for the bourbon fan who wants a little something extra.
Hale House bartender Mami Canady mixed us up a pair of autumnal specials: the Pumpkin Spice Martini and the Fall Old Fashioned.