Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.