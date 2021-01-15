Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will offer an online workshop on the pioneering, Appalachian tradition of salt rising bread at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23. Registration fee of $25 includes access to a videotaped lecture on the history and lore of salt rising bread in Appalachia.
Salt rising bread is a yeast-less bread with a colorful American past going back to early pioneer days. Over time, the knowledge to make salt rising bread was nearly lost, but now a new generation of bakers is rescuing the tradition.
Expert baker Jenny Bardwell lives and works in an Appalachian community where salt rising bread has been a part of life for nearly 200 years. She is the former owner of Rising Creek Bakery, in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, which specializes in salt rising bread. She graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and earned a master’s in Plant Pathology.
Bardwell has spent over 20 years researching the bread’s history, lore and science. She and co-author Susan Brown set out to rediscover the secrets of the bread, a search that took them from the parlors of bread-making elders to the laboratory of a renowned pathologist.
Tickets to the bread-baking workshop are available at carnegiehallwv.org. After registering, the participant will receive the information about how to join the online workshop and view the lecture on salt rising bread.