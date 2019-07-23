CBD-infused coffee shop now open in Kanawha City

Charleston doesn’t lack for places to get a good cup of coffee.
There’s Taylor Books, Mea Cuppa and Starlings Coffee and Provisions.
There are two stand alone Starbucks locations, with a third being installed in Kanawha City, near Charleston Area Medical Center. It will probably open in a month or so.
Half a dozen blocks to the east, in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly, there’s The Coffee Camper, which does a brisk business every morning selling lattes and pastries, and now there’s The Daily Dose Cafe, a new coffee shop at 5206½ MacCorkle Avenue, beside Dixieland Carpet Outlet, in Kanawha City.
There’s a lot of coffee, but the newest of these places is not like the others.
Sure, The Daily Dose offers espresso drinks including lattes, mochas and cappuccinos. Like many of the other coffee shops, they have tea, freshly made baked goods, and offer a few sandwiches or wraps for a light lunch.
“We also do an amazing black bean brownie,” co-owner Angie Vealey said. “It’s gluten free, though not vegan.”
“We can’t keep them around,” her sister and partner, Aimee Yates, added. “People call us about them.”
What’s different is The Daily Dose has Cannabidiol (CBD)-infused coffee, CBD drops for its regular drinks and a line of CBD products for sale.
Most of them are kept locked up in a display case.
CBD is having something of a moment in holistic health circles. Derived from marijuana (cannabis), CBD lacks the psychoactive chemical THC.
Instead of getting users high, CBD is alleged to treat or reduce symptoms for a wide range of ailments and illnesses — everything from epilepsy and chronic pain to anxiety and loss of appetite.
Most of the claims haven’t been definitively proven, though there are plenty of people who swear by CBD.
Vealey and Yates became interested in CBD, they said, because of their mother.
“My mom had back surgery,” Vealey said. “They had her on all kinds of prescription pain medication — narcotics — and she’s 74.”
The drugs made her thoughts cloudy, made her drowsy.
The CBD helped get their mother off the painkillers, the sisters said.
From there, the two said they researched CBD. Vealey went to conferences and traveled to see how other parts of the country marketed and sold it.
In Los Angeles, Vealey visited several coffee and tea shops that used CBD-infused beverages.
“The coffee covers up the CBD flavor,” she said.
Not everybody is a fan of the taste of CBD, which can come across as mildly foul.
Vealey liked the idea of putting CBD and coffee together and knew her sister had some experience working in coffee houses.
“Three years at Starbucks,” Yates said.
She knew her way around an espresso machine, knew how to make coffee drinks and knew something about coffee culture.
Vealey knew something about business. Outside of the coffee shop, she manages an office and is a CPA.
“I’m kind of a weekend warrior here,” she said.
And while there were plenty of coffee places in Charleston and a growing number of shops that sold CBD, there wasn’t anyone doing both.
The sisters said that along with selling coffee, they hope to educate people about the benefits of CBD.
“People should look at it as a health supplement, not a drug,” Yates said.
Customers don’t have to take CBD with their coffee. The CBD is a signature option at The Daily Dose, but it’s just an option. They also offer regular coffees and make drinks that are CBD-free, but Vealey said having the CBD in your coffee enhanced the experience.
“It takes the jitters out of it,” she said.
“It makes it more of a relaxing experience,” Yates added.
People don’t have to try it, but they hoped customers would keep an open mind.
Yates and Vealey said business, since opening at the end of June, has been good.
“It’s summer and so you expect it to be a little slow,” Vealey said. “But we’ve already got a few regulars.”
She expected it would pick up once the University of Charleston was back for a new school year.
“This would be a good place to study,” Vealey said.
Like some other coffee houses, The Daily Dose plans to dabble in live music, probably on the weekends.
“But we’re still trying to figure out our hours,” Vealey said.
Currently, The Daily Dose Café opens Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The store is open until 5 p.m. Fridays. Saturdays, The Daily Dose’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it is closed Sundays.
For more information, call 681-265-3943.