Chick-fil-A is testing its first plant-based entrée starting Monday, Feb. 13.
The preparation is similar to the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. It is tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower, marinated and breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.
“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”
It will be available in Denver, Colorado, Charleston, South Carolina and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region. Customers in the three test markets can check the Chick-fil-A app or contact their local Chick-fil-A restaurant to find out if their restaurant will be participating in the test.
"We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée,” said Stuart Tracy, culinary developer of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. “Time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich. After a significant amount of development, we knew we had a one-of-a-kind entrée; one that puts a delicious spin on what we’re known for -- great tasting food with ingredients you can trust.”
Milk and eggs are included in the preparation process of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich and there is no designated vegetarian-only preparation surface.
Currently, there are two local Chick-fil-A restaurants: one in the Charleston Town Center and the other at the Southridge Centre.