Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These places have you covered By MAGGIE SUSA msusa@hdmediallc.com Maggie Susa Oct 28, 2022 Don't feel like cooking a Thanksgiving meal? Try ordering from these five places. Most of the meals are designed for eight to ten people, but some offer smaller options and add-ons.Le Bistro in HuntingtonDeadline: This weekPrice: Varies, items are a la carteThe Venetian Estate in MiltonDeadline: Nov. 17Price: $169Bob Evans Deadline: NonePrice: $74.99 (serves four) to $144.99Cracker BarrelDeadline: NonePrice: $99.99 (serves four to six) to $159.99 for "heat n' serve" meals, there are also "hot and ready" optionsHello FreshDeadline: Nov. 17Price: $189.89 + $8.99 shipping for the "Turkey + Sides Box"