Fat Tuesday fundraiser hopes to raise money for recovery

The goal of those organizing Camellia Mountain and Cafe Appalachia’s first Fat Tuesday Dinner is pretty straightforward.
Camellia Mountain co-founders Rachael Porter and Candice Maxwell laughed and said, “We’re just hoping to raise a good amount of money.”
The fundraising event at Café Appalachia, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25, will feature authentic Louisiana bayou favorites like jambalaya and red beans and rice.
Patrons can buy small plates of food for $10 or large plates for $12. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Based on social media interest, Café Appalachia Executive Director Hollie McCraw said she was optimistic.
“We’ve already got about 300 people who say they’re interested. That’s a good start,” she said.
Porter also said they had high hopes, but no expectations. This is the second time they’ve done this fundraiser.
“Last year, it was very last-minute, but we raised about $700. That seemed really good to us,” she said.
They would love to do better, but Porter added the Fat Tuesday dinner wasn’t only about the money. It was also a kind of introduction to South Charleston.
Camellia Mountain works to bring holistic transitional housing to women in recovery, through growing tea.
“We’re the only tea producer in the state,” Maxwell said.
Or they will be.
Camellia Mountain has seedling tea plants, currently being tended to inside a church in Mercer County. They’re trying to find a more permanent place where they can grow them.
It hasn’t been a problem for them yet.
“Tea grows very slowly,” Maxwell explained.
The pair think South Charleston could be home for their tea plants and also help them move forward with Camillia Mountain’s goals to help women in recovery find a path back to mainstream society.
McCraw said partnering with Camellia Mountain made good sense to Café Appalachia.
“Our mission is to reintegrate women back into society after substance abuse disorder. Camellia Mountain is parallel to that,” she said.
Good works aside, Porter promised the food would be good — and authentic.
“I have family down in Louisiana,” she said. “Since at least college, they’ve had the tradition of having a Fat Tuesday [dinner], whether that was at a friend’s house or at our house.”
It’s a collaboration between the two organizations.
Porter was providing the recipes, but Café Appalachia would be handling most of the preparation, cooking and cleaning.
“The food will be a little different than what we typically do here, but we’re really looking forward to this,” McCraw said. “Fat Tuesday just sounds like fun.”
Fat Tuesday refers to the practice of eating rich foods the night before Ash Wednesday, which begins the season of Lent and fasting. The meal is a feast, though it often gets lumped in with the full Mardi Gras celebration.
There will be no alcohol at Café Appalachia, but Porter promised the food would be worth the trip and not like anything you’re likely to find anywhere else. This is homestyle Louisiana cuisine.
“Jambalaya and gumbo are a little like family chili recipes. It’s going to have all the same main ingredients, but you’ll have different ratios of spices and herbs,” she said. “It’s going to change a little from family to family.”
The menu for the evening will include jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, bread pudding and a king cake.
The king cake is a Mardi Gras tradition. The light, sweet cake is usually decorated in purple, green and yellow icing. A plastic or porcelain baby figure is often baked inside. Whoever gets the slice of cake with the figure is supposed to be blessed with good luck in the following year –and is also responsible for bringing next year’s king cake.
“We’ll have some options on the menu,” McCraw said. “So, people can make choices about the meal.”