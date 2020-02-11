Flavor of love: Heart-shaped pepperoni rolls, biscuits on the Valentine's Day menu

If you love pepperoni roles or big fluffy biscuits — and who in West Virginia doesn’t love those two things? — then here’s some news to make your Valentine’s Day a little sweeter.
Or in this case, a little more savory.
Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes, located at 95 Olde Main Street, in St. Albans, is making heart-shaped pepperoni rolls for Valentine’s Day. They’ll be available Thursday and Friday, and advanced orders are highly recommended.
Owner Teri Blevins said she got the idea for the pepperoni hearts three years ago, because her regular pepperoni rolls were so popular.
“I had seen heart-shaped pizzas and it seemed like a natural progression,” she said.
The pepperoni rolls will measure 5-to-6 inches across and sell for $6 plus tax. For information, call 304-729-8038 or visit www.lilbitofheaven.rocks.
Tudor’s Biscuit World will also be selling heart-shaped biscuits at participating locations Friday. For information, visit their Facebook page.