A few years ago, as word began to spread about just who had moved into the house on the corner, Will Ellis hopped off the school bus, spotted his new South Hills neighbor working in the yard and promptly seized the moment.
“I asked if I could help him in the garden in exchange for some cooking lessons,” said Ellis, now 14 and an incoming freshman at George Washington High School.
He likes video games as much as the next teen, but loves cooking enough to have his own professional knife set and plans on going to culinary school. His new neighbor had long-since mastered such skills.
“I was pretty excited when he said, ‘Sure.’ I mean, it’s Otis,” Ellis said with an obvious shrug, as if the first name explained it all.
The Otis next door is Otis Laury, West Virginia’s unofficial chef-to-the-stars, who’s served as executive chef under three governors here and has catered parties for some of the region’s most prominent families for decades.
“I thought it was great,” Laury, now 82, said of the deal. “I have a huge yard, and it’s on a hillside.”
It was a win-win for both: Ellis points to dozens of photos of sophisticated dishes he’s learned to prepare, and Laury’s garden is a work of art.
The Kanawha Valley also is set to pick up a win: The main branch of the county’s Public Library is poised to open its Otis Laury Center this fall, a nutritional literacy initiative with books, resources, recipes and — perhaps best of all — an area for culinary lessons, presentations and demos by some of the best chefs around. Including Otis himself.
An endowment to permanently support the center has already topped its initial goal.
Not bad for a man who was once denied access to the same public building because of the color of his skin.
•••
Otis Laury was born in his family’s home in a Kanawha City hollow in 1941.
He was one of eight children — four boys and four girls. Their father worked in a coal mine; their mother primarily raised the kids.
“We had gardens, and we had chickens and pigs, and everything was from the garden. We had fresh food and stuff all the time. I never knew that we were poor, but we were, sure we were poor,” he said with a chuckle.
With 10 people and one bathroom, he started getting up early to beat the competition — and cook breakfast for the family.
“I was probably 6 years old, maybe 7,” he said. “So that’s when I started.”
There were a lot of things Black people weren’t allowed to do at the time.
“We couldn’t go to the movies. We couldn’t go to any restaurants. ... And they didn’t have any swimming pools for Blacks anywhere,” he said.
Still, he was unprepared for the capital city’s public library to refuse entrance to his fifth-grade class.
“My elementary school teacher wanted to take us to the library, when we found out that we couldn’t go,” he said. “The library thing was just a shock to me.”
And yet, he found ways to learn — and excel — using many of the simple joys of his earliest days.
He learned gardening, art and music, picking up the trumpet and the clarinet at Garnet High School, one of the three all-Black high schools in Kanawha County. When schools were integrated in 1957, he joined the chorus at Charleston High — it helped having a dad who played the piano by ear.
Around that time, he was hired to do yard work and, eventually, catering for Ann Dickinson Pritchard Jones — mother to future Charleston mayor Danny Jones.
“His father came up to do a patio for my mother,” Jones said. “Otis came along, and he never left.”
Although Jones was seven or eight years younger, the two boys became fast friends.
“Otis was always a presence in my life,” Jones said. “He taught me how to scramble eggs, how to behave around the house and to do things the right way. He was always so neat.
“Otis taught me a lot about life. And, the truth is, my life is better because of Otis Laury.”
His mother “was my mentor for years,” Laury said. “She was a tough bird. She wanted things done a certain way. ... I learned a lot of stuff from her.”
He became a surrogate member of the family — “She would take me on trips with them to the Caribbean” — and soon developed friendships with the sons and daughters of other influential families.
When it came time to pay for college? The funds came from “Ann Dick Jones,” he said. “Anything that I needed, any money that I needed, she was there.”
So much so that, “if it hadn’t been for her, I don’t know where I would probably be today,” he said. “I don’t know. I really don’t.”
•••
After studying at West Virginia State College (now University), where he majored in music and minored in art, he found more work performing in the kitchen than on stage.
“When I opened up my first business, the banks wouldn’t loan me any money. ... In the ’60s, Blacks couldn’t get a loan for a house. They couldn’t get anything. Ann Dick Jones loaned me money.”
A few years later, “Danny came to me. He wanted to open up a bar and his mom did not want to put any money into a bar,” Laury said.
The two young men came up with a plan and opened up a place at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street.
“I did soup and sandwich, and he ran the bar,” Laury said, “and I did the food for about 17 years.”
Among the regulars was longtime Charleston Gazette food editor Delmer Robinson, who worked a deal for Laury to cook for Julia Child when she was in town — not once, but twice.
“She was coming to the Diamond Department Store to do a book-signing,” Laury said.
He cooked Cornish game hens.
“It was really strange,” Laura said. “People are using their knives and this, that and the other. And she said, ‘Chicken is supposed to be enjoyed. Use your fingers!’”
She talked with her hands, waving them wildly about, he recalled.
“She knocked over her wine, just talking and she knocked over her wine. But that was Julia. Yeah, it was funny,” Laury said.
He began to open other food ventures, including the upscale Laury’s, in 1979, which he sold to the current owners in 1993, and a gourmet shop on Bridge Road that was staffed by local teens. Among them was Nancy Bruns, now the owner of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works.
“I learned how to make bread, the importance of consistency, how to work quickly and efficiently, and there was always a line out the door,” said Bruns, who credits Laury with her decision to go to culinary school.
Working for him as a teen was “a life lesson all the time,” she said.
Through his catering business and gourmet shop, Laury got to know future West Virginia Gov. Gaston Caperton.
“And then [future first lady] Dee [Caperton] came in and said, ‘You know he’s going to be governor, and we want you to come and run the Governor’s Mansion.’ I said, ‘Well, I’ll think about it.’ I guess it was probably the night of the inauguration, and I still hadn’t accepted. However, I catered from the restaurant,” he said.
He did finally take the job, staying for 16 years as executive chef to Govs. Caperton, Cecil Underwood and Bob Wise. At one point, he agreed to mentor Noah Miller, now the owner of Noah’s Restaurant, who was so young that he had to get permission to work at the mansion.
“I’m grateful for any interaction I’ve had with the man,” Miller said. “One of his greatest attributes is, he can tell anybody, even one of these governors, if something is off. It’s part of who he is and why people respect him so much.”
That was a skill that came in handy when Laury catered the Washington wedding of Harry Belafonte’s daughter, Shari. Her mother had very specific plans.
“The president was going to be there and this, that and the other at the wedding reception,” he remembered.
The weather was scorching hot, and the food — enough to serve hundreds of people — was being prepared and consumed in an outdoor tent.
“She wanted soft-shell crabs for all the people, and there was just no way we could pull that off. Fish is just something you don’t play around with,” Laury said.
“I said, ‘Listen, Marguerite, I’m sorry, but we can’t do that.’ And I just put my foot down. I said, ‘No. I am not going to be responsible for these dead people. We’re not going to do this.’”
It was that strength of character that enabled him to be far more than a valued member of staff. He and first lady Dee Caperton became such good friends that, after she and the governor divorced, she occasionally tried to insist that Laury join her in France.
Caperton’s second wife became a Laury fan the day they met.
“Gaston invited me to an event at the Governor’s Mansion, and it was clear there would be some sort of fuss about that,” Rachael Worby said during a phone call from her home in California.
“Otis’ nurturing and caretaking and protective instincts saw me through that evening,” she remembered.
Once she and Caperton were married, she moved into the mansion, and it took two years of self-described whining for Worby, then the conductor of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, to get a piano moved in.
“And Otis sits down at the piano bench and he starts playing. Not like fiddling around with ‘Chopsticks.’ Playing piano, like, Bach,” she recalled.
By that point, she considered him to be a good friend.
“Do you think he’d ever mentioned to me, ‘By the way, you know, I play the piano?’ Never. And then, a couple of days later, I must’ve had a rehearsal in the house and some pianist starts playing, and Otis walks in from the kitchen and starts belting out the song in this splendiferous tenor voice.”
She paused and added, “These things kept unfolding.”
Although they eventually divorced, she stayed in touch with Caperton. And so did Laury, who found time to expand his extensive art collection, serve on boards and prepare meals at Manna Meal once he left the mansion.
When Worby came to visit last year and began calling for dinner reservations, she found it did no good to drop her own name or that of the former governor. Finally, she resigned herself to waiting awkwardly for a table and began counting up the people in their group.
There was a pause from the restaurant owner on the other end of the line.
“He says, ‘Otis is coming? You didn’t mention Otis would be there. What time do you need that table?’” she said.
It was, coincidentally, the same week the Kanawha County Public Library’s renovated main branch was having its grand opening, so she went to check it out.
Moments later, Worby said, “I spotted Otis walking in with a massive plant.”
Turns out, he was bringing a whole collection of large plants he had “just around the house” because “they opened a coffee shop here, and no one’s going to go to a coffee shop that doesn’t have plants in it,” he said.
Flying home the next day, Worby recalled, “I’m thinking, ‘A million things named for Sen. Robert C. Byrd, one of the great loves of my life. A million things named for Jay Rockefeller, with whom I had so much in common. A million things named for this one and that one.’ I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why isn’t there anything for Otis?’”
•••
The capital campaign for Kanawha County’s new library began in 2005 and got waylaid by a series of unfortunate events: a Supreme Court case that affected library funding; a lawsuit that threatened fundraising efforts; even the stock market crash in 2008. There was a long list of plans and designs that changed countless times before organizers settled on a vision to preserve the existing iconic building and add to it with modern steel and glass.
“That did have its twists and turns, and took quite a while,” said Library Foundation President Tom Heywood, who signed on to handle the campaign, never expecting it would take 17 years. It is not hard to imagine his joy when the remodeled building opened with a ribbon-cutting on May 9, 2022.
His break lasted all of five days.
“I get this text from Rachel Worby, and it’s a picture of her and Otis that Saturday after the Monday grand opening, standing right on the front doorsteps of the library saying, ‘I’m here with Otis. I have an idea. Call me,’” which he did.
To his credit, Heywood instantly bought into the plan for the new Otis Laury Nutritional Literacy Initiative.
“I said, ‘I think it’s a fabulous idea. Let me go back to the library. Let me just bounce this off some other folks. And everybody immediately loved the idea,” Heywood said. “It’s going to be healthy cooking and a speaker series, including many of the chefs in the Valley who trained under Otis. They all love him, right? We’ll have a volunteer group that will kind of oversee it, and the goal is for it to continue in perpetuity.”
And so the fundraising began again.
This time, the goal was an initial endowment of $250,000 that would grow over time, allowing for a sustainable program to promote nutritional literacy in the community and, hopefully, in the region.
The concept, Heywood said, “sold itself.”
In a state with more than its fair share of nutritional and educational challenges, many donors saw this as a way to affect West Virginia in a positive way for generations to come, Heywood said. With the ribbon-cutting set for Oct. 2, the endowment is already over $300,000.
Laury points out that such efforts are usually reserved for people who’ve died. He is uncharacteristically quiet for a moment, clearly glad he’s around to see this evolution.
“It means a lot to me,” he said, “simply because I can remember when I couldn’t go to the library, and now I’m in the library and will be there forever.”