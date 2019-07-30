From the Kitchen: A peachy celebration

I hope by now those softball-sized peaches have reached Charleston’s Capitol Market, grocery stores and farmer’s markets in your area.
It’s hard for me to cook them when they are fresh from the tree, soft, with a baby-hair fuzz and a fragrance that hits you long before you reach the rosy-golden stacked display.
But I do. We just can’t seem to suppress the desire to turn golden globes into peach cobbler or a pie with a buttery and flaky double crust that would rival any that Mrs. Smith could dream up.
Going just one step beyond peeling, slicing and placing in a serving bowl (or canning or freezing for a cold winter day) are today’s recipes.
In the case of the pineapple peaches, the oven is involved for a brief moment. The cheese-stuffed peaches are uncooked and stay that way throughout the process from peeling to their encounter with a dessert fork. They are a perfect ending for any meal during a muggy, sizzling summer day.
Neither has much sugar so we won’t get into toothache territory. The recipes are for one and two peaches. However, I know you know how to multiply a recipe to suit the number of servings you need.
You also know you can use canned peach halves whenever the fresh are out of season. But do yourself a big favor and please try these recipes while the fresh are still with us from our West Virginia farms.
A creamy whipped cheese blend acts as the filler in one recipe and pineapple takes on the peach in the other in a duel over which fruit will be the star.
You might check in the produce or snacks section for packaged candied almonds to sprinkle over either dish before serving.
The subtle, sweet garnish would definitely lend a solid crunch and pull together the marriage of almond and peach.
One more quick idea. If you happened to catch my July 17 column recipe for blackberry dumplings, change the berries to peaches and see what you think.
I did it for someone sensitive to berry seeds. The bowl of soft, hot sliced fruit with vanilla ice cream melting down over the pillowy light dumplings and landing in a pool with the peaches and juice rated a two thumbs up.