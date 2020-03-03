From the Kitchen: An ode to the humble salmon patty

Let’s visit with the humble salmon patty today.
In earlier years, canned salmon was the salvation of those on a very tight budget. How did salmon get to be hoity-toity, with lengthy sides of poached salmon gracing white-clothed tables at upscale parties and finer restaurants?
For example, there’s one wild-caught variety that, when in season, goes for as much as $21 per pound fresh.
I don’t know about salmon's advancement from plain canned to pricey fresh, except I’m not one to turn down an invite if that coral-hued upstream swimmer is on the menu, decked out in its finest garnishes.
Today we’re back to the canned, unless you would like to purchase uncooked fresh or frozen salmon filets and mash them to make the patties. I didn’t think you would.
I can remember salmon patties and either fried potatoes or potato patties made from leftover mashed potatoes as being something my grandmother would put together often.
The patties are quickly done up with a few savory ingredients and sauteed to a golden brown. I prefer to discard any bones and skin from canned salmon along with any pieces that look foreign.
There is a cheater product for patties in the market, if you can find it that’s even easier than from-scratch with the homemade taste.
McCormick’s Old Bay Salmon Classic Mix and a half-cup of mayo is all you need to blend into a can of salmon to form patties or a small loaf.
However, that product has become difficult to find. Even Amazon at one time said it’s out of stock. And the company doesn’t offer it for sale online either. I wonder why?
They make a Crab Classic that’s readily available in several grocery stores. Just not the salmon. They also make a Tuna Classic for patty or loaf making, too.
Put together the salmon cakes and consider the spicy remoulade sauce as a flavorful condiment.
The sauce is my version of what I enjoyed decades ago as a seafood topping at the old Elk River Holiday Inn, now a Courtyard Marriott on the Boulevard.
I liked it well enough that the next day I set about trying to mimic it and the result is here today.
I’ve also seen salmon cakes paired with creamed peas, if that would be your preference. I still favor what I call “school cafeteria peas” -- canned peas heated with butter, salt and pepper. Slowly simmering them, then, until they cried “uncle” would be optional.