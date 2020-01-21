From the Kitchen: Celebrating the Chinese New Year

This Saturday begins the Chinese New Year. It’s the Year of the Rat. I immediately thought of giving some kind of recipe in which cheese was prominent, to carry the theme of the smaller mammal who will reign this year. I quickly dismissed that idea.
So why not go with a noodle salad? After all, spaghetti is Chinese in origin, coming long, long before the imaginations of Italian noodle producers were ignited.
I love working with ramen noodles and keep them on hand. Although today ramen is mostly designated Japanese, it is thought that the noodle was introduced to Japan by the Chinese.
Nothing beyond homemade pasta cooks as quickly and is ready for anything pasta-wise. I do discard the ramen seasoning packet and just go with the noodles.
The Asian salad, with the usual-suspect vegetable staples and a lively homemade dressing, blends well with the cooked ramen for the makings of a flavor-bomb side dish or even a simple main course, minus meat.
I found when stirring the cooked noodles and vegetables together, the two ingredients were difficult to incorporate due to the way the noodles came out of the cooking water — long strands.
So I ran scissors through the noodles to smaller pieces and they blended well. That step is included in the recipe directions.
To add a prominent mainstay that often compliments meatless servings, think of marinating tofu in a little of the dressing.
Here’s wishing everyone who is celebrating the lunar year a very Happy 4718!