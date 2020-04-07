From the Kitchen: Giving thanks to those who make home cooking possible

Before I get into the recipe of the day, as a home cook, I’d like to send many thanks and much appreciation to all those who make the cooking that I do, the recipes I try and the meals I prepare possible.
The large supermarkets; the small grocery stores, which include the dollar stores that stock food items; farmers, cattle and dairy men with their fresh products in local markets; small, eclectic food shops like the Wild Ramp in Huntington, the Purple Onion and other Capitol Market shops; and local food vendor companies, such as Corey Brothers Produce, are where it all begins for those of us who cook at home.
Today we may be challenged in gathering ingredients, but employees in the stores where we shop are also challenged in keeping the shelves and cases stocked.
We are grateful for the store managers, their employees and all the outside food and beverage vendors who are working hard at making our nutritional wants and needs appear for us as speedy as possible.
We can’t forget the personal shoppers and those establishments that make deliveries. You don’t have to leave your car or your home.
Hats off to them all. We couldn’t be home cooks if there was nothing to cook, and they are our suppliers. When you are out shopping, be safe and stay well.
If you see her, say hello to granddaughter Laura, a Click List clerk at the Ashton Place Kroger. She will be the one in the colorful rainbow mask her mother, Gina, and I handcrafted.
Now on with today’s chat. Coconut seems to enter our cuisine around this time of year. It can be found in luscious cakes on the holiday dessert table.
For some reason I have made it a tradition to bake a German chocolate cake for Easter. We have to have coconut somewhere, why not atop chocolate?
Coconut keeps company this month with pineapple, colored eggs, lamb and ham, which all arrive on schedule.
That famous green bean casserole makes an encore appearance for Easter, having been dormant since Thanksgiving.
I didn’t want to be an exception by not producing a recipe with coconut, so I figured a five-ingredient cake with coconut aplenty would be appropriate.
I fudged somewhat on the math because the number five isn’t exactly accurate since you will need egg, oil and water for the mix.
There are several ways to prepare the cake. You can make the recipe as written, or place a layer of well-drained crushed pineapple over the cake after drizzling the coconut cream but before adding the frosting.
Or use two cups of pina colada mix instead of cream of coconut. It’s sold with the cream of coconut, generally with margarita mixes, grenadine, lime syrup and the like.
The finished cake mostly resembles a poke cake where a baked cake is infused with a liquid by punching holes in it and drizzling the liquid over, allowing it to seep in.
It’s finished with thawed frozen coconut instead of the sweetened flaked variety. The freshly frozen coconut gives a just-grated enhancement, very welcome to the taste buds.
Frozen coconut is generally found in the section with frozen fruit and berries in flat, 6-ounce packages. But if it’s difficult to find, you can use the standard sweetened packaged coconut.
One note about the cake mix. Duncan Hines makes a coconut cake mix and it could be used instead of plain white, but that flavor often proves difficult to find.
•••
In response to my chicken pot pie column that included the suggestion of Bob Evans potatoes, I received this from column follower, Gloria Boggess:
“I have used Bob Evans mashed potatoes when in a rush, but have found great taste switching to Idahoan [brand] instant potatoes.”
She said she tried them last year and was pleased with their performance. Plus, compared to the Bob Evans variety, the instant potatoes have a longer shelf life and are more convenient to store. They also come in a variety of flavors.
I have to admit this old from-scratch gal was skeptical when I tossed the package into my grocery cart. And why not — dried potatoes in a paper pouch? I hoped no one saw me.
I truly was won over after the first bite. I had approached the finished potatoes with the mantra, “it won’t be good, it won’t be good,” going through my head. I was wrong. It was better than good.
All the family that was gathered that evening were asked to taste the potatoes, but weren’t told why so they couldn’t form a negative impression up front.
Two thumbs up from everyone. Besides me, Boggess has a few new converts. My only suggestion would be to add a pat of butter and loosen the finished potatoes a bit with a glug or two of half and half, my standard two ingredients for my regular mashed russets.
Turns out, after back and forth emails, butter and half and half are also her standard for homemade mashed potatoes.
But the finished instant potatoes truly can stand alone without any fussing and additions. The talk of butter and cream is just a personal note.
I love learning about new or different products that satisfy and like giving them a try. I thought you might want to, as well, if you aren’t already familiar with the Idahoan mashed potato mixes.