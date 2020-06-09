From the Kitchen: Puff pastry perfect for personal pizza

Did you ever make a pizza crust from frozen puff pastry? I never gave it a thought until the day I made a salad pizza from a magazine recipe.
The teenage girls of our house at the time and their friends loved it, establishing it as a success.
Time passed and the internet came along. One day, looking to do more with puff pastry, I checked out the website. Lo and behold, puff pastry had come into its own as a pizza dough.
According to the recipe for the pizza today, it was to have been assembled on a homemade dough crust. I’ve also employed naan and flatbreads in the past as pizza bases.
Feeling nostalgic, I changed it to puff pastry and it didn’t take two hours or more to get it ready the way those from-scratch doughs can go.
It was a perfect platform upon which to arrange a creamy sauce, followed by a layer of super melty cheese, dabs of seasoned ricotta and rings of fresh tomatoes.
Something I noticed in all the puff pastry pizza recipes is that the pastry is prepared the same way, no matter the theme of the fillings and toppings.
It gets rolled slightly, dotted over all with a fork, then pre-baked. It’s after that when your imagination takes hold to come up with a spectacular personal pizza.
The white pizza is a meatless offering that has plenty of oomph, but you do have to like cheese. And Alfredo sauce. And maybe calories, but who’s counting?
The old salad on the puff crust that started it all is here today also, so you can have a choice and a change-up. Mangia!