From the Kitchen: Start off the New Year with a simple treat

The million-dollar winner of a recent Pillsbury Bake-Off was a recipe for cranberry orange rolls.
In it, you cooked a jam of cranberries, ginger beer, and orange about 20 minutes or until thickened. Then spread it on the dough.
After trying the rolls the original way and looking for a possibly quicker and convenient path, I went off track and came up with a filling that didn’t have to be cooked.
And I didn’t have to search for ginger beer. The sweet roll still contained the essence of the original as well as the listed ingredients.
The recipe doesn’t call for a large amount of each ingredient, so you could think about making two batches of rolls to use up more filling and not be left with so much cranberry and pineapple.
I thought you may like something this week, a little colorful and special for the morning, but not fussy.
Or, if cranberry rolls fail to entice, maybe you would like a gussied-up biscuit. If so, give today’s recipe a spin. It’s an oldie of mine that is simple to put together and very much easy to enjoy.
The recipe makes six two-inch biscuits, so you may have to double or triple the recipe. I didn’t include a glaze, but you can make one by mixing a desired amount of powdered sugar with a little vanilla, a touch of cinnamon, and enough milk for it to be drizzling consistency.
The aroma from either bread while it’s baking tells you it’s time for celebrating the winter holidays. Happy New Year!