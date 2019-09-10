From the Kitchen: Stuffed bell peppers to thrill your autumn taste buds

Around this time of year when green bell peppers turn that delicious, vivid red, I think of stuffed peppers.
Put fresh or frozen corn on the cob on the plate or fluffy mashed potatoes with the toothsome, filled peppers and grab some equally red fresh strawberries for a shortcake and dinner is on the table.
I also like to roast bell peppers alone to add to salads, sandwiches or Italian casseroles.
There are store-bought on the grocery shelf, generally with the pickles, but I think they don’t have the same flavor and simple sweetness that you get from roasting them at home.
Most homemade recipes have you blackening peppers over a gas stovetop flame or in a hot oven, placing them in a paper bag to sweat, then removing the skin and going from there.
Another avenue to roasted peppers is to oil them lightly and bake until softened and browned.
Today, the internet has supplied the directions for peppers that I like. The recipe calls for a touch of seasoning that I hadn’t before thought to add.
Think about trying it when you want to go a little above just dicing up raw red bell peppers for a dish.
Besides any uses you can think of for roasted peppers, they would also go well in the Alfredo sauce for your favorite Cajun pasta or fettuccine Alfredo or scattered atop a pizza.
•••
I’m keeping good on the promise I made last week to give you the tomato pie recipe that Chef Paul Smith demonstrated last month at Capitol Market’s cooking class.
Using his recipe as a blueprint, combining it with mine, some changes were made. You can’t give a cook a recipe without the danger of them fiddlin’ with the directions.
This pie is baked for a longer period of time than his indicated and doesn’t hold as many tomatoes.
I felt half the amount of the creamy cheese spread was enough, but you may use all of it for yours.
The Parmesan amount stays the same for doubling the cheese spread, unless you would like to bump it up, too.
As an option to fresh basil leaves as a garnish, I tossed in my basil vinaigrette recipe which can be used to drizzle over the finished tart before serving. It’s also a basic salad dressing.
If you wouldn’t want to mix up a vinaigrette, a simple thinning with a little water of the prepared pesto would work for a drizzle. As a good partner to tomatoes, you could also consider fresh dill over the top of the pie.
Homegrown tomatoes are still available at Capitol Market and probably in your area garden-to-shelf locations. Now is the time to try the pie before they are all gone.