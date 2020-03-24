From the Kitchen: Sure-fire meals for uncertain times

During this time of confusion and concern, my recipes will have the emphasis on easy to prepare without struggle to understand the directions and find the ingredients.
Now is the time for comfort food to the extreme. Today’s column was written well before the nationwide outbreak, but it fits.
Whether living single or in a group, keep your loved ones close and while you do, have a bite to eat together.
It’s time to sink into a warm and flavorful meal that doesn’t take much effort. Old fashioned chicken pot pie can be purchased frozen, but today’s recipe is one assembled from convenient ingredients for that made-it-yourself feeling.
You won’t be going on a grocery safari into unknown territory to pull it together. A rotisserie chicken, frozen mixed vegetables, a can of cream soup and a Pillsbury pie crust is quickly woven to bring a tasty entree to the table.
You may already have some of the ingredients on hand. I think it’s simple enough for those at-home children to be the perfect chefs to tackle the cooking, especially for those who love to cook anyway.
For the chicken, most grocery stores I’ve visited during this time still have rotisserie chickens. They were in good supply at the Bigley Piggly Wiggly and Sam’s Club. I haven’t checked Walmart and Kroger.
This dish is near the top of the list of family favorites, sometimes requested for birthdays! Go figure.
If you aren’t quite into peeling, boiling and mashing potatoes, when picking up what you need for the pot pie, don’t forget a package of Bob Evans mashed potatoes in any flavor desired.
The good-as or better-than homemade Bob Evans potatoes are a must to boost the comfort factor of your plate.
The pot pie forms a gravy of sorts and a forkful of potatoes, dipped in the creamy mixture of the pie is one heavenly bite.
I’m not finished yet with recipes because today is the last meatless offering to cover this year’s Lenten season. I think it’s time for some bread to go with the soup, salad and casseroles of the past few weeks.
How about broccoli bread? No, it isn’t the one made with frozen bread dough and it isn’t the vintage yet delicious broccoli or spinach cornbread.
It’s a baking mix production with broccoli, cheese and eggs. Like a very fancy biscuit, but baked all in one solid piece and cut to serve.
The recipe almost looks like a typical broccoli casserole except with the addition of a baking mix. When trying it, I wasn’t certain what the end product would be.
We liked it. It gave another dimension for enjoying the vegetable, especially for the broccoli-lovin’ vegetarian in our midst. But your meal doesn’t have to be meatless or veggie-forward to invite the bread to your meal.
A hearty meaty soup or stew, braised short ribs with onion au jus, finger-lickin’ fried chicken or even chicken pot pie would all benefit from a slice, hurriedly eaten hot before any applied butter on your portion melts and escapes over the sides.
•••
Millie Snyder, owner of The Shape Shop Cafe and food truck entrepreneur, formerly long associated with Weight Watchers Charleston, has written another in her series of “Lean and Luscious” cookbooks.
“More Lean and Luscious Mediterranean” is her third book, promoting healthy eating without sacrificing taste, paying attention to the Mediterranean cuisine.
It contains a variety of recipes for all daily meals plus snacks with an emphasis on ease of preparation.
“More Lean and Luscious Mediterranean” is $24.95 plus tax and can be purchased in Charleston at her cafe at 706 Central Ave., Taylor Books and through Amazon.
Chicken Pot Pie
1 ¾ cups frozen mixed vegetables (one 10-ounce bag Bird’s Eye steamable is 1 ¾ cups)
1 10-ounce can cream of chicken soup
¾ cup whole milk
1 ¼ teaspoons dried celery flakes
¾ teaspoon onion salt
¼ plus 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
¼ plus 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
2 to 3 cups cooked diced chicken (from baked rotisserie chicken)
Single unbaked pie crust
ARRANGE vegetables on microwave-safe plate; microwave on high 3 minutes; set aside. In bowl, whisk soup and milk; stir in seasonings, chicken and vegetables.
SPOON into 9- or 10-inch baking dish. Cover with pie crust, cutting slits in top for steam to escape.
BAKE AT 350 degrees until crust is light golden brown and mixture bubbly. Note: all the ingredients are cooked when this is assembled, so just be certain it’s hot and crust baked through.
Broccoli Bread
1 10 to 12-ounce bag frozen steamable broccoli florets
4 eggs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup finely chopped onion
½ teaspoon seasoned salt
½ teaspoon oregano
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
½ cup canola oil
½ cup flour
1 cup baking mix
STEAM broccoli as package directs; cool long enough to be able to handle, then dice the florets and stems; set aside.
WHISK eggs, Parmesan, onion, salt, oregano, garlic powder and parsley in mixing bowl. Whisk in oil.
USING mixing spoon, add flour, baking mix and broccoli, combining well. Spread in greased 8-inch baking dish.
BAKE at 350 degrees until baked through about 30 to 40 minutes. A toothpick inserted in center will come out clean when done.