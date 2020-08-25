Let’s hurry and make today’s cobbler before we let the fresh, ripe, West Virginia peaches get away from us.
The recipe is one from Kay Morgan who submitted it to “Mountain Measures” cookbook.
The peaches I used were sweet enough without the sugar amount called for in her recipe, so I made adjustments to suit. I give the original and my take on the sugar amounts in the recipe for you to decide.
I made the cobbler years ago when the cookbook was new and recently got out the recipe, brushed it off and we enjoyed one tasty and homey dessert.
I especially like the recipe in that it takes a detour from the usual lineup that has a layer of melted butter, then batter, then topped with fruit or berry.
In Morgan’s dessert, the batter is already on top. I could never get the cake-like batter to rise up the way I wanted over the fruit in the old standard “batter under the fruit.”
The recipe can entertain blackberries, blueberries or strawberries instead of peaches with no trouble, except, again, for the sugar amount. Blackberries tend to be a little tart, even when ripe and may need as much as three-fourths cup sugar.
A first cousin to cobbler is the similar old-fashioned crumble. So you’re getting a second recipe that gives you a choice of what to do with fresh peaches, remembering we’re on a deadline to get all the fresh peaches we can.
And like the cobbler, the crumble can also be any berry, apple or cherry. Use fresh or frozen berries for the berry crumble, thinly sliced apples, and for ease, cherry pie filling for the cherry.
If you have a from-scratch recipe for cherry pie, that filling would be right at home under the crumble topping.
On the cherry choice, there’s no need for any sugar if using store-bought pie filling or your own homemade cherry filling that would already be sweet.
When you serve either of the peach delights straight from the oven (the manner dictated by state law) have the vanilla ice cream handy. Or maybe butter pecan.