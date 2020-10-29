Saturday evening is trick-or-treat. Possibly. In the past we have always marked the event with a meal before the solicitation of sweets begins.
One such dish for the table might be today’s recipe for caramel apples. Those apples tend to make an appearance on schedule about now. They are as much a part of fall as colored leaves and back-to-school.
I’m not suggesting that caramel apples be doled out to the costumed cuties scavenging for loot. That could get messy beyond belief, not to mention highly against health department rules — and mine tended to end up with a puddle of caramel at the bottom of the serving plate, having slid off the apple sides.
But if you’re planning a Halloween-themed dinner, why not make it a little festive by cutting to the chase of apples and caramel? Milk, butter, caramels and an apple or two are all you need, just add in the caramel apples on a stick. Not much work, except for unwrapping all those cellophane coverings on the caramels. Hate that? Me too. I know there is already-made caramel out there for heating and eating, but try the fondue recipe for nostalgia’s sake.
Get a head start by cutting the apples early and coating them lightly in lemon juice and refrigerating until the time you put the caramel together and bring it out warm. Don’t forget toothpicks or small skewers to aid in the dipping. I recently picked up a package of sturdy, elongated toothpicks in the grocery store, labeled as intended for use for party food and short kabobs.
They would aid in the spearing of apple chunks, as would the plastic party picks. The caramel can get thick upon standing and may be more than the regular thin toothpicks could handle.
Happy Halloween! Have the best time tomorrow night in whatever tricks and treats you get up to. And don’t let the porch light stay on all night.