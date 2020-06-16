From the Kitchen: We are ... hungry for a Marshall-themed burger

We have a couple of Marshall University alums perched on our branch of the family tree. They are siblings, Gina and Mark. I refer to them as Alpha and Omega, being the first and last of the Grigoraci offspring.
Some time ago, I helped someone with a West Virginia University burger — blue and gold (cheeses) with fixings that reflected our state (chow chow, for example).
It seems only fitting there should be a Marshall burger in our lineup. That’s what you see here today.
I selected white cheese, white sauce and fried green tomatoes to go on the juicy chuck patty to pay culinary homage to the green and white.
A tasty, toasted bun holds it all together, and the most labor involved is frying the green tomatoes.
As the tomatoes in your garden start to come in, grab one of the first of the crop to produce your own edible Marshall moment. If you don’t have a green thumb, most grocery stores and farmers markets will eventually stock green tomatoes.
I included the recipe for my fried green tomatoes, which stand alone as a great dish during the summer, minus any burger. The blend of a crisp outer crumb layer and the sweet-tart tang of the tomato is a marriage made in “Almost Heaven.”
You don’t have to be a past member of the Thundering Herd to enjoy the burger, but eating one might rekindle some warm, fuzzy college memories if you are.
Happy Father’s Day to all MU grads and all those who aren’t!