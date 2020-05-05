From the Kitchen: A choose-your-own-adventure casserole for a Mother's Day brunch

How have you been doing with those New Year’s resolutions? I know, it’s late to be asking if you succumbed and have overcome the limited boundaries you set for yourself; I was just giving you time to test your resolve.
The recipe today was given to me by Charleston’s Barbara Meadows last summer. She indicates low-fat and skim products in it, in case your will is stronger than I first imagined.
However, I went off the rails when testing it and decided to use a full-fat cream cottage cheese, whole eggs and half and half. I give both avenues for you to decide the route.
Exploring the origin of the “California” in the recipe name, the consensus seems to be that it originated with the fact that Monterey Jack cheese (native to that state) is used.
It is said Monterey Jack came about from the dairy farmer who developed the cheese. His last name was Jack which he stamped on his cargo shipping crates of cheese, along with his city, Monterey. Viola! Monterey Jack cheese was born.
“California” in the recipe also made me think the casserole would somehow incorporate avocados. That fruit (I still insist it’s a vegetable) does have a place on the plate. It can be sliced or diced and assume its position on the side.
Meadows indicated a 10-inch baking dish should be used. She said a 13x9 might make it too thin. I baked mine in an 11x7 casserole.
The cheeses, butter, eggs and seasonings baked up in a savory and easy make-ahead dish.
Meadows’ husband, Mike, recommends spooning salsa over the top of the servings for a spicy bite and eye-catching presentation. We will definitely follow his advice.
The casserole couldn’t have been more perfect for either an everyday morning treat or a special brunch, like the one you may be planning for your certain maternal someone this Sunday.
Happy Mother’s Day everyone, especially those who found themselves suddenly thrust into homeschooling.
And a salute to the essential workers for whom daycare was a strong, sometimes overwhelming, concern.