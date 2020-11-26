Still have Thanksgiving company? Do they need breakfast? Let’s give them something quick and delicious, served warm from the oven.
If there aren’t any visitors to help enjoy the coffeecake, make it for yourself and those who are regulars in your household.
Or save it for that special time when you sit down with a family member and need a little something to go with the coffee or tea.
If we ever get back to gatherings, remember the coffeecake for the next early church meeting that has been designated as a brunch potluck.
This is the high season for apples, so a warm dessert featuring that delectable fruit would be welcome anywhere.
Canned biscuits, fresh apples and a tasty syrup make your baking a breeze. The ingredients can be kept on hand for instant satisfaction.
If you like, frozen biscuits — defrosted — can stand in for the canned, and Luck’s Fried Apples would do for the fresh.
You probably already have all the rest that you would need as staples in your pantry. I’ve made the recipe with sliced peaches and also with blueberries in the same amount as the apples and it was great.
Good conversation over a splendid coffeecake helps make the holiday feeling last. Make it the morning everyone is leaving.
If your house is now empty, have a bite and use the quiet time to ponder how you will get rid of all that leftover turkey.
The hot roll recipe is just a tad belated for you to enjoy at your Thanksgiving table, but more meals surely are coming to a home like yours. It’s a Six Sisters (of cooking, internet and cookbook fame) rendition that I had to try.
I saw the recipe title as a challenge. Just 30 minutes to mix, rise and bake, producing a satisfactory hot roll? Really? Let’s see. And I did. They were delicious.
The Six Sisters recipe is written for the Kitchenaid-type stand mixer, which I used, but they advised you can go the hand-mixed way with a bowl and wooden spoon.
The dough can be used for cinnamon rolls as well, so you can double your sweet treats and have the coffeecake and cinnamon rolls. Baking them both will produce the aromas we want coming from the kitchen about now — comforting.