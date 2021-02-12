Mardi Gras is next Tuesday. I don’t know how many parties there will be, considering, but the recipe today is a way to have a party on your plate.
Good for any time of day, especially breakfast or brunch, the well-seasoned shrimp and creamy grits instantly eliminates any hunger pangs.
How could we go wrong with mascarpone cheese, two kinds of cream and butter? Remember, it is Fat Tuesday we would be celebrating.
I know the “fat” of Fat Tuesday isn’t in reference to what might happen if we indulge in the hefty dairy ingredients, but I thought it would fit.
You can separate the grits and shrimp and serve them separately on any occasion. It isn’t necessary that they be together since both hold stand-alone flavors. But the duo is a side dish that’s company fancy, everyday easy and taste-bud approved.
If you feel like dining out as a way to celebrate and shrimp is on your mind, do yourself a favor and visit the Lookout Bar and Grill at Eagle View.
In late January, Mr. G. and I did our own Restaurant Week, going to our top places to eat as if the annual event, headed by Dickinson Gould at Buzz Food Service, was in swing.
One of the top places was Lookout, appropriately located on top of a mountain. I ordered the perfectly cooked Lollipop Lamb Chops but our dining companion, daughter Michele, ordered the Sweet and Spicy Shrimp.
Wow! Co-owner Dave Andrews was the chef for the evening and he didn’t disappoint. Except for me, who regretted not ordering the shrimp.
Knowing Dave, I expected a tempting plate. There was a Goldilocks just-right balance of the sweet and spicy in the sauce which created a glistening effect over the rock shrimp.
There wasn’t a heavy overcoat of breading on them either. The batter was invisible and tempura-like, very, very thin. Just enough for a first-bite crunch.
The mound of shrimp rested on a bed of spring mix, avocado, tomato and feta. You could choose from their list of house dressings if you want a little for the salad greens.
Back now to another Mardi Gras tradition, the King Cake. It’s a yeast-based cake, decorated with purple, green and gold, representing, in order, justice, faith and power.
Those colors have been given those meanings, but upon my research, the reason those particular colors were chosen isn’t clear.
The cake can be labor intensive but I wanted to share what I’ll be doing, so that you might do it, too, to feel in the spirit of the day.
In the past I’ve made our family sour cream pound cake (aka funeral cake) and decorated with the three colors.
This time I’m warming a frozen Sara Lee Butter Streusel Coffee Cake, tinting homemade buttercream to color three sections of the top.
If you want a more down-home dessert, apple dumplings have to be high on the list of popularity.
The dumplings here are not baked with a syrup like my all-time, old-time Better Homes and Gardens recipe, nor does it rely upon Mountain Dew beverage.
Instead, they are baked plain, and then for serving, a caramel-cinnamon butter or butter pecan sauce is prepared to drizzle over them.
It’s your choice, also, to use puff pastry, a store-bought or homemade pie crust or the Pillsbury crescent sheets as your dough base. And store-bought caramel sauce for the drizzle.
Laissez les bon temps rouler! Let the good times roll!