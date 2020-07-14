From the Kitchen: An easier way to make eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan is one of the most enjoyed Italian casseroles. Leonoro’s Spaghetti House, on East Washington Street, however, does give eggplant a run for its money with its veal Parmesan.
It’s always a tender and delicious portion of veal, resting in their award-worthy tomato sauce. I mention it because it isn’t often you find veal on a restaurant menu.
But back to the vegetable that is really a berry. That’s right, eggplant is a fruit. It can also be grown to produce a small oval with white outer skin, not purple, thus resembling an egg.
Treating the eggplant for its assembly in a Parmesan situation can be time consuming. There’s the gathering of flour, whisking an egg wash, combining crumbs and seasoning for dredging, and then the peeling, slicing and frying.
One television chef years ago, demonstrating her eggplant Parm, said if you can’t fry it, don’t try it. She was pointing out the frying produced the best taste. It was around the same time everyone was consuming oat bran for cholesterol-watching.
You can also slice the peeled eggplant into rounds or lengthwise into wide strips, put it on a baking sheet, brush with a little olive oil and roast until softened. I’ve done that.
In looking for a more convenient manner of prep, I recently repeated my old recipe to good reviews.
In it, I peel and dice the eggplant and saute it in a little butter and oil until tender. Have a look at it today. I even chose bottled pasta sauce to spread over the top of the softened eggplant instead of simmering my go-to marinara.
I did add one item to my recipe that’s new — I sprinkled on some “Tasty Cheesy Seasoning,” which is a blend of Parmesan, red pepper and oregano.
Tastyshop.com is a popular website for recipes and ideas. There are now products on the market under the Tasty label, as well as a cookbook of their recipes.
One product is a popcorn “pitcher” for microwaving popcorn kernels. I found it on the grocery shelf with the popcorn. It gets a workout during our dinner and movie nights.
But of more interest to cooks is what seasoning company McCormick has released under its banner. Two Tasty seasonings are in my local Walmart. One is Tasty Zesty (ranch flavor) and the cheesy one mentioned above. I thought the Tasty Cheesy sounded like something I could use in my Italian repertoire.
The eggplant recipe is done in one skillet. No stacked layers, no casserole dish, no separate browning pan or baking sheet. Just you, the skillet, the ingredients and a constant very low heat setting on the stovetop.
Grab a few fresh basil leaves to scatter over the finished appealing dish and call everyone to dinner.