From the Kitchen: Bite into healthy veggie pizza shells

Last week I gave a recipe for squash, thinking it may have been your last time of wanting to see anything about that vegetable.
I decided I was wrong in not producing yet another treatment for those green or yellow cucumber cousins.
The reference to the ocean in the title is due to the fact that I made this on our July family vacation on the Atlantic.
It was well liked, even by our 10-year-old granddaughter, Annabella, who initially said she didn’t like zucchini. That was endorsement enough to pass it along to you.
I’m also aware of those who are following the Keto diet. There is one in our family who is, and the recipe is an adaptation of one that appeared on the cover of a July cooking magazine devoted to Keto-diet recipes.
It looked scrumptious, and too tempting not to try with a golden melted cheese glow and crisp, bite-size pepperoni scattered across the top of the zucchini boats.
By the way, all the recipes in the magazine are from Delish, a website that always has unbeatable recipes. There were many more in there that need to be tried that are standard, without any strange diet twists.
I did make a slight adjustment to the magazine’s recipe. Since the dish was basically just a stuffed zucchini, with the vegetable taking the place of pasta shells, I applied my tried and true shell filling instead of the magazine version. They were so similar and ours was more familiar. Because we have one vegetarian granddaughter, Tori, and daughter-in-law, Aimee, who doesn’t eat beef, the pepperoni was an optional ingredient for us.
I promise this is the last squash I’ll impose on you, at least for this summer. Maybe.