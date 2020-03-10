From the Kitchen: Breakfast for dinner, Almost Heaven and a long lost recipe

How many love breakfast for supper? I see nothing wrong with a super-duper pancake platter with maple syrup to enjoy in the evening.
Or eggs, bacon and sausage done the way you like them. Even a plateful of a “full English” — a staple morning meal in Britain consisting of eggs, sausage, bacon and what we know here as baked beans, plus potatoes and toast. Blood sausage (eew) may even find its way onto the plate. But not onto mine.
St. Patrick’s Day is approaching so I hunted for something with potatoes to give you.
Keeping with giving meatless dishes on Wednesday that can be enjoyed on Friday, it turns out my breakfast casserole that employs potatoes is a recipe that needs sharing.
If you aren’t observing meatless Fridays, cooked Italian sausage can be added to the layers. I first made the casserole to include it.
It’s been my habit for years to make a green meal on March 17 to honor St. Patrick, with everything from the beverage to the dessert being green.
Not to stir up controversy, but I’ve recently read that the ever-present corned beef, so long associated with celebrations of the day, isn’t a part of an actual Irish St. Patrick’s Day meal. After all this time, I guess it’s been accepted as traditional due to the longevity of its association with the holiday.
The casserole only calls for two eggs. That made me wonder if it’s an actual egg dish, because in such recipes you generally will see amounts of up to a dozen eggs. But it works with just the lonely two.
If today’s recipe makes it onto your breakfast or breakfast-for-supper table on Tuesday, sprinkle some chives or chopped green onions over the top for the green effect. And remember to approach with caution when confronted by someone with the admonition on a T-shirt or hat to “Kiss Me, I’m Irish.” Happy St. Patrick’s Day, when everyone is Irish!
•••
In the Gazette-Mail’s Readers’ Vent last Wednesday, someone asked if anyone knew of the Almost Heaven sandwich served at Ray’s Deli in Kanawha City.
I’m here with a resounding, “Yes.” My “From the Kitchen” column dated March 30, 2016, was about that exact subject — the Almost Heaven sandwich. That column was in response to a request to me from Carol Crow, who wondered if anyone remembered the sandwich, especially the ingredients.
I contacted Ray and Gloria Max, the deli owners and now Florida residents, through Ray’s brother, Steve, a Charleston resident. The former owners happily shared the sandwich’s history and, most important, the recipe for constructing it. Here it is, as provided by Gloria Max:
For the Almost Heaven sandwich, start with two large slices of Grecian bread. Layer the bottom piece with one slice of Swiss cheese, sweet yellow bell pepper slices, sliced turkey breast, salami, two slices of tomato and onion slices.
Sprinkle with pepper and top it with the other slice of bread. The finishing of the sandwich is like making a grilled cheese.
Brush the top of the bread with melted butter and put it on a hot grill, butter side down. Butter the top of the bread and flip the sandwich when bottom bread is browned to brown the second side, turning once. When the bread is browned and cheese melted, eat and enjoy.
•••
Also last week, it only took until 7:45 a.m. Wednesday to get an answer about the McCormick’s Salmon Classic Mix. Janet Brown was on top of it early and sent me a link to Amazon for ordering. She and I both agreed the 12-pack — the only available option — would be something to get through in a timely manner.
If I do end up ordering some, Brown and I will readily share with all of you. But the salmon news didn’t end there.
Richard Boyd later commented that Chicken of the Sea has salmon in a pouch and there’s no waste when using it. To gauge how many packages to get for a batch of patties, he said the larger size is just enough for four cakes.
•••
Darlene Mullennex didn’t have salmon on her mind. Instead, she wrote that she is searching for the recipe (or possible ingredients) for the Oriental Chicken Salad that was enjoyed at the long-gone Bennigan’s Restaurant, a popular location in early days of the Charleston Town Center mall. I don’t have the salad recipe, but a quick search located a description of the ingredients. It happened to pop up at an out-of-state website within a family story written by a former Bennigan’s employee.
One remembrance visited in the piece was that of the author’s grandmother ordering the salad. She went on to list the ingredients.
The Asian-inspired salad is a composition of mixed greens, red cabbage, scallions, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, fried chicken pieces and a peanut dressing with crispy fried onions on top. Bottled peanut dressing can be found in the Asian foods section of most grocery stores.
Another famous menu item from Bennigan’s was their Monte Cristo sandwich. Years ago, working with the sandwich description, I came up with a truly copy-cat version, if that’s needed.