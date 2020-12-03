Brunch is my favorite meal, both to prepare and enjoy. It brings together all the dining possibilities in one grand buffet.
A variety of breakfast and dinner meats, eggs done every which way, vegetable casseroles, fruits and breads, both sweet and savory, all create a culinary riot of all the foods that ever touched your lips.
It can be elaborate or stay as simple as cereal, toast, bacon and eggs or a pancake breakfast. Either way, brunch brings a pleasant jump start to the morning. These recipes may be for anyone who is used to worshiping at the aisle of instant breakfast and Pop-Tarts.
You may already have most of the ingredients in place at your house. If not, the recipes can keep until time to make a grocery run.
The egg recipe is portioned as just right for two, and it’s reminiscent enough of what may be offered on the brunch table so that you get that same feeling.
It calls for canned potatoes. Yep, canned potatoes. That was a product at which I long wrinkled my nose. But they have been around forever.
I changed my tune after getting a recommendation from someone trustworthy. Now, after trying them, I see lots of recipe reasons, beyond today’s, for their existence.
I’ve written before of an “egg seasoning,” but it’s repeated this time in case you feel like something to sprinkle. For us, the chili powder and cumin in it doesn’t produce “chili” eggs.
The orange sauce over the strawberries helps sweeten any berry that may be lip-puckering tart.
The fresh orange slices send a juicy note to lackluster taste buds. Together they lend a colorful side to your plate.
If you are searching for a biscuit upon which to plop butter and jam, or in my case, a dab of butter and honey, swirled with a knife, try the Walmart Great Value brand frozen buttermilk biscuits.
We did, after I noticed them being used in a cooking demo. I can report we found them to be better in taste than the Pillsbury frozen. Don’t tell the Doughboy!
All in all, today’s simple recipes sound like a good way to start your weekend, which may be hurried or harried with the next holidays and all they mean staring us in the face.