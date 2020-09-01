Here we are, looking Labor Day in the face, the last summer holiday for this year. We certainly have had a season that promised heat that was promptly delivered. No complaints about being cold, for sure.
But have we really had a summer for picnics, cookouts, parties? The Lone Ranger wouldn’t be so alone if he was here today with everyone masked.
I always wondered, though, how he thought a black covering around his eyes was a good disguise.
I have two burger recipes or ideas for you today with a mix of flavors. They might be worthy of gobbling up and will solve the problem of what to serve as we wave goodbye to summer.
The first is a pineapple treat, my adaptation of a Taste of Home recipe. With fresh onion, bell pepper and seasonings, it raises the humble turkey burger to food fabulousness.
If you haven’t tried Tiger Sauce, a condiment found in the same aisle as Worcestershire sauce, it’s very good alone, but also mixed with mayonnaise as a spread for any reason. That sauce-mayo combo is especially tasty with the pineapple burger. If you like spicy, that is.
The Italian burger is one we enjoyed on the recent Fourth of July. Again it has all the bells and whistles that you expect in an Italian offering — and here, they work together to form a perfect union.
There is one seasoning I used that you need to know about. It’s Tone’s Spaghetti Seasoning, sold at Sam’s Club.
I was pondering it in the spice aisle when I noticed a couple behind me who seemed to be putting a lot of dried herbs into their cart.
I asked them if they knew about that particular seasoning. They did and highly recommended it.
That was enough for me. I bought it and now use it in everything Italian, except for tiramisu.
If you don’t want to make a trip to Sam’s, the spaghetti seasoning can be omitted in the burger without harm since there are other seasonings in it.
Enjoy your Labor Day and start looking forward to all the warm-you-up fall and winter recipes.