Let’s get together today, virtually by way of the newspaper, for dessert and coffee.
I don’t want to create a lot of work for you, so how does a Two Stir Hot Fudge Pudding Cake sound?
It’s another oldie and I had to check the grocery store to see if the main product needed was still available.
I remember when brownie mixes suddenly appeared that were portioned specifically for both an 8-inch and a 13x9-inch pan.
I found that they still exist, except the 8-inch seems to have vanished save for a pouch from Betty Crocker. It doesn’t matter because that was what I actually needed to be able to give the recipe.
As for the coffee, I originally wanted to give the recipe for Dalgona Coffee, a frothy beverage and recent Instagram sensation.
The idea had me going until the coffee lovers made it here. It’s actually a glass of milk with a coffee foam topper.
So let’s fall back on a simple warm goodie starring coffee. We can still get the froth effect from whipped cream dolloped on top.
You may choose to add a little chocolate ice cream or chocolate syrup to your favorite scalding hot coffee for a mocha beverage.
For those of a certain persuasion, a little rum or Amaretto would go a long way in your mug o’ mocha.
I’ve included my version of Irish Coffee. I didn’t want to wait until St. Pat’s Day.
As for the cake, it truly is an unpretentious avenue to chocolate heaven and as easy as the name implies. Be cautious about over baking.
Get a pouch of brownie mix, a box of pudding and some cream, pair it with a mug of warmness and sit down to a nice coffee break.
I have another grocery store discovery to tell you about, which, like the two-stir dessert, is simple, easy but impressive.
First, it wasn’t my discovery. I was shopping the deli section near another shopper, both of us strangers to each other.
We shared a scant chit-chat when she reached into her cart to show me a product, asking if I had ever tried it. I hadn’t.
It turns out that Alum Creek resident Kim Hoffman was the shopper. She’s a school cook for Edgewood Elementary, good enough credentials for me to pay attention.
The product in question is the McCormick Complete Meal Seasoning Mix Kit. It’s sold on the shelf in the spices section in three versions — Italian, Japanese and Mexican. “3 Pouches = 1 Delicious Dinner” is the promise on the front.
Hoffman pointed out that the ingredients needed for the Italian dishes (Chicken Penne Carbonara, Tuscan Vinaigrette and Cheesy Garlic Bread) are listed on the package back. Instructions and seasonings inside.
Her parents were coming for dinner and that was what she was making. She assured it was delicious. I immediately, of course, wheeled over to the spice aisle.
The Mexican offering is a Mexican Bowl, consisting of the directions, seasonings, and listing of ingredients needed for Carne Asada Steak, Tomato, Bean & Corn Salad and Cilantro Lime Rice.
The Japanese will yield Sweet & Spicy Green Beans, Hibachi Chicken and Orange Asian Vinaigrette.
I also learned that Hoffman is a third generation school cook. Her grandmother was a cook at Alum Creek Elementary, her mother is a retired cook from Weberwood and now Hoffman is at Edgewood.
“My grandmother is responsible for the spaghetti sauce and hot rolls recipes served at each of those schools,” she said. “She started it all at Alum Creek then handed it down to my mother for Weberwood and now I’ve brought it to Edgewood.”
She went on to tell that she bakes homemade bread loaves at the school around the holidays. I want to be first in their cafeteria line as soon as we can return to school visiting.