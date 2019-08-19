From the Kitchen: Christmas in August Cookiepalooza

It isn’t too early to start thinking of Christmas is it? I haven’t counted the days, but I’m certain it’s just a short time until red and green will soon be the primary colors in every store.
So I’m getting a head start on what is inevitable. Christmas cookies. Today is the first of many that I’ll be baking in the weeks ahead.
Roger Stanley was way ahead of me by sending today’s recipe a few months ago. To refresh memories, he is the faithful reader who started the quest for Mama Jarroll’s recipes, beginning with a search for her pepperoni cheese ball.
He spotted the simple citrus recipe and shared it with me, so I’ll share it with you. I haven’t yet made the cookies. I’ve been holding it until now.
I’m giving you the first chance and choice. Stanley’s lemon treats are set to be among over a dozen others that will be baked and sent around town to two different business locations of taste-testers who are positioned to receive incoming desserts.
Stanley’s recipe uses a convenient cake mix with few additions. If you want a milder lemon, use milk or water in the glaze. For a stronger lemon flavor, add some lemon zest.
This is the beginning of my “Christmas in August Cookiepalooza,” folks, which is likely to blend into September. You will get the rest of the recipes in subsequent columns as they come out of the oven. Got milk?