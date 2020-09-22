It’s still summer, isn’t it? Technically no. But despite the calendar's insistence on moving ever forward, and the recent drop in daytime temps, I’m still using summer in the recipe title today.
It’s an oldie that we enjoyed almost 20 years ago, full of sunny days, vegetables and pasta.
It was rated “very tasty” by a vegetarian relative who, at that early date, elected to grill a Boca burger as a side to go with it.
You know the recipe is slightly aged because I believe the Boca burger has been overtaken by the “almost meat” versions that are plentiful right now in select restaurants, fast food outlets and finally in grocery stores.
Squash and bell peppers are in their season and shouldn’t be a problem to locate at a very good price.
Boil some ready-to-cook pasta and perform a simple stir-fry on the remaining ingredients, shake on a little cheese and supper is ready.
Another quick-to-fix dish is the shrimp or salmon. When I first saw the recipe calling for a sweet chili sauce, I was worried.
The word “sweet” in an ingredient always is a stumbling block for me because it usually means tooth-achingly sugary.
That wasn’t the case with this sauce drizzle for the seafood. Maybe it’s the lime juice that helps tame the glucose, but whatever it is, the mixture is delightful.
I recommend the Kroger brand Private Select Sweet Chili Sauce. For me it’s tops in flavor.
There are many sweet chili sauces out there, but when searching the shelves, my eye fell upon the house brand and I decided to give it a try versus all the Asian brands.
I also figured it would be carried longer, being their brand rather than the others that could disappear with the next re-set of the store. You can empathize with that, if you do any grocery shopping.
I first made the roasted salmon, but later found places to put the sauce. You can use the sauce straight from the bottle or make the chili sauce, lime and soy combo in the salmon recipe. It can be drizzled on grilled meat or vegetable kabobs as a sort of teriyaki sauce.
I later prepared frozen breaded shrimp and drizzled the sauce over them after baking, which turned out a little like the Bang Bang Shrimp recipe. You can also use it plain or mixed with the lime and soy as a sauce for dipping egg rolls.
But first, let’s cling to summer and hold off fall one more time by enjoying the ravioli and garden fresh veggies.