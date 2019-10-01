From the Kitchen: Cookies, cookies everywhere

After last week, I decided I’d better get the remaining cookie-palooza recipes from the first session to you now rather than later. Included with those recipes today are two that I received from readers that I have yet to make.
Charleston’s Barbara Meadows sent me recipes from one of the cooking classes I missed at the Capitol Market.
She was thoughtful enough to include today’s mocha cookie and a California breakfast casserole in with the rest.
The breakfast casserole will be along shortly for you to consider for those holiday morning meals.
The cookie reads as delicious with coffee as an amplifier for the chocolate flavor. Who doesn’t like chocolate chips? Especially when they do double duty, as in this cookie. Melted into the batter and then whole chips adding texture.
Roger Stanley is the ginger cookie contributor from St. Albans. He discovered the recipe at the New England Today web site, following a trip he took to Maine this summer.
It sounds like a perfectly good version of a gingerbread cookie. He says he’s going to use our local sorghum molasses for his baking.
The cranberry bars come together in the similar way that the old apricot or strawberry bars do. That is, a shortbread-type crust, layered with a fruit filling, then some of the crust that has been reserved gets crumbled over the top.
There is only ¼ cup pure sugar in the whole batch. The sweet tooth is gratified by sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate chips and any sugar in the liquid around the canned whole cranberries.
The tartness of the cranberries, along with the lemon juice, plays against the dessert being too sweet.
The recipe called for one complete bag of white chocolate chips. But, for us, I felt that was too many, so you may use your own guidelines for the amount.
I shaved white chocolate over the dark chocolate ganache bites when I sent it around for tasting since a fresh raspberry-topped cookie was already among the first round for sampling. But if your chocolate bite is standing alone, I would top it with a fresh raspberry or mandarin orange slice.
If you are feeling spunky, you can coat half the orange in melted chocolate, let it harden and then plop it onto the chocolate.
Also, if you don’t care for maraschino cherries, you could lift cherries from cherry pie filling and place one on the chocolate.
Both taste-tested recipes are easy to make ahead and refrigerate until time for your presentation. No problem with the cheesecake bars holding in the fridge.
You could bake the shell base for the ganache bite ahead and leave at room temp. For the filling, you could whip it up and refrigerate it a little early. Then fill and garnish prior to bringing them out.