Been busy shopping, working, cleaning, baking? Thought so. Today we look at lasagna in two different ways.
They aren’t your usual multi-layered and multi-minutes prep of the traditional Italian staple.
This time we have lasagna all wrapped up in one recipe and leave the superb blend resting in a pot in the other.
Both the wraps and the soup can wait patiently after cooking until you can get to it, plate and bowl in hand.
Pasta, sausage, sauce and broth is the perfect way to satisfy the appetites of anyone in the vicinity of your dining room.
Take a moment to roast the sausages for the wrap. They can be baked at around 40 minutes, so you can go about whatever you need while they sizzle in the oven.
Browning the sausage and beef for the soup takes only minutes, then you go from there to get everything into a pot to start simmering. Again, you would be free just to check on the soup from time to time, giving a quick stir.
The wrap recipe dates back 20 years. Can’t believe it has been that long. The soup is a recent sharing with me by daughter-in-law Aimee.
I took a small liberty with both recipes, tweaking a little here and there from the originals.
My changes were slight and barely noticeable. The adjustment in the soup came from loosely comparing her recipe with another I had in my files.
It’s preferable that the wraps be made and enjoyed on the same day, since the mozzarella middle may suffer a loss of stretch. A little like heating leftover mozzarella sticks. If you find some time, you can make the soup and send it to the freezer. Put it up in smaller batches to have it available for more than one sitting.
Serve either with a good salad and garlic bread. And most definitely with some of those Christmas sweet goodies you have been saving for a later day. That day is here.