From the Kitchen: Find paradise in cheesy meatloaf

Everyone has their own special family meatloaf recipe, don’t they? If you don’t, I can bet there is one floating around in the kitchen of a grandma, mother, aunt, sister, dad or brother that you can rely on.
I always hesitate to try any new meatloaf, perfectly satisfied with the one that has been on our table since 1968. It was in a Better Homes and Gardens plaid cookbook published around the same time.
But the cheese and barbecue sauce involved in today’s recipe sang a siren’s song to me.
I liked the sound of it when I read it, with the sauce and cheese neatly tucked into the loaf. I liked it even more after it was baked.
If you are looking for cute ways to cook meatloaf, think of the individual style in a cupcake pan.
The mini meatloaf, topped with mashed potatoes taking on the role as “frosting” with a grape tomato “cherry” in the center can be a food fake-out for a sweet cupcake.
Please don’t think you have to get creative with today’s recipe. I’m just recognizing those one-serving portion loaves are prolific.
Another plus for being tiny and separate — they freeze easily for smaller appetites to enjoy later.
The standard, old-fashioned meatloaf in a loaf pan will work to light up your taste buds just as much as personal-size or Picasso-like works of art.
Do you bake your meatloaf in the obligatory loaf pan or shape the meat mixture into a loaf in the center of a baking pan? I’m always apprehensive that approach might fall flat before it has a chance to set up.
For us, the flavor in today’s recipe, enhanced by barbecue sauce and a blend of herbs you may already have in your pantry, stood up to the task.