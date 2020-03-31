From the Kitchen: From Russia with a salad

I have written previously of my Russian cuisine cooking day with 11 year-old granddaughter Annabella.
This salad was one portion of her menu that she prepared. Research told us that the apple salad is especially favored by Russian children.
I expect it could be one for children of all nations, since apples and carrots fall into the sweet territory.
The sweet carrots remind me of a caution my pediatrician gave me when a little one was starting baby food. He said to watch sweet potato and carrot intake. They are sweet, therefore the babies would like them and mothers would tend to rely upon them too much.
He indicated a slight orange hue on the skin may result. I still wonder if that was a fact, because I never tested it out.
This recipe can be executed by young hands that may be home with you. If not old enough to make it completely, they can assist with layering of the salad and whisking the dressing, using caution if trying the apple slicing and carrot grating.
Annabella had one mishap with the grating process resulting in a small finger scrape. We who have used those metal four-side graters know the painful feeling and can sympathize.
The salad is refreshing with juicy apples and oranges and a piquant honey-mustard dressing.
The dressing also serves as a great dipping sauce, especially for egg rolls or breaded chicken tenders.
And yes, it’s perfectly sensible if both those entrées have come from your favorite restaurant offering curbside, take-out or delivery service, or your grocer’s freezer or the deli section.
The honey mustard is a recipe I came up with in the 1980s after attending the private opening of Chili’s Bar & Grill in the Charleston Town Center mall.
It was the first time I had ever encountered the dressing, which was served with their salad.
Today’s recipe is the upshot of my experimentation at home to recreate the taste. To us it has the flavor of the original we enjoyed at Chili’s that long-ago Sunday afternoon.
I used plain yellow mustard, but Dijon is also an option. For the most part, I find Dijon too harsh so I change it in all recipes to the plain old yellow French’s.
A child-friendly, palate-pleasing mac and cheese casserole would be a great partner for the salad, offering a tummy-warming coziness to your meal.
Be wary of any suspicious motions or attempted tricks, traps or alarms today, keeping in mind it’s April Fool’s Day!