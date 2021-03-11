As promised I have recipes today for the eatin’ of the green next Wednesday, the day when everyone is Irish.
All the Grigoraci folk sometimes have a hard time convincing anyone they are Irish, with a last name like ours. But Irish they are, that part coming from me.
As for the greenery of the moment, today let’s explore green beans and maybe different ways to present them.
The green bean recipe is a recent addition to our vegetable lineup. We aren’t big fans of bacon in everything coming and going, a fad or trait that seems to have taken hold lately for every dish, including desserts.
But adding sugar to green beans was something that I knew I had to taste. So I went with the beans as directed, bacon and all.
Don’t revoke my West Virginia citizenship just yet. I know about bacon, fat back, ham hocks, ham bone and the like being cooked in beans of all types.
In my earlier years, I thought every dry bean had to have a meat. But after cooking my first batch in 1968 with a ham hock, complete with overpowering flavor and an oil slick, I immediately decided that we didn’t want to go that direction.
Since then I’ve cooked my dry and green beans with just water, adding salt at the end. No meat.
The step won over many a visiting diner. They said they could taste the beans for the first time, since their mothers always added some kind of fat or meat.
Maybe not surprisingly, I’ll admit the beans with bacon of today’s recipe were good. The sugar didn’t produce any candied effect either.
But I had to change up the recipe to see what would work or be to our taste. Therefore, the original beans recipe and my changes are here for you to contemplate.
Allens Italian Green Beans was the wide green bean and brand I went for, but the recipe works with regular whole or cut canned green beans.
I also do canned asparagus spears the same way as our beans, that is, with drained asparagus, butter, garlic powder and broth.
But it would work using the original bacon method, too. And I feel starting with fresh asparagus would be very good, since it doesn’t take much stove time for it to be tender.
Since we’re changing up vegetables, I had to share the second recipe for the friendly potato, long associated with Irish cuisine.
Scalloped potatoes are a homespun favorite and, just like the green beans, today’s recipe has a different slant. I immediately knew I had to make them.
I put my mandolin to use in achieving the thin, exact potato slices, but you can cut them by hand or with a processor.
The difference with the recipe is that the first action in the directions has you boiling the thin slices, not arranging them artistically, still raw, in a baking dish.
Okay, that’s different. But there’s more. You need to know you boil the slices in cream. That was one for my book.
They were delicious. The potatoes may be rich and the beans flavored with bacon, so they may not rank highly on the dietician’s list, so tell yourself they are an avenue for achieving your five-a-day.
If you would like to give yourself a treat and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by not cooking, the organizers of this year’s FeastivAll To-Go 2021 hold the answer to your dining pleasure.
FeastivALL is an annual fundraiser for the larger FestivALL summertime celebration. It has always been held at Berry Hills Country Club and consisted of a five-course dinner with wine and beer pairings.
Under our current circumstances, the gourmet meal will be a pick-up or delivery situation with three courses, wine and beer components chosen by Charleston’s beverage experts, John Brown and Rich Ireland, and gifts from local artists all in the package.
Chef Paul Smith is undertaking producing the meal from his 1010 Bridge Road restaurant available both March 15 and 16 beginning at 5:00 p.m. You can forego the corned beef for his beef short ribs, the entrée of the FeastivALL evening.
Tickets are $125 per person for pick-up and $150 for delivery. If you require a vegetarian meal, have food allergies or any additional questions, please contact Maria Belcher at 304-470-0489 or at maria@festivallcharleston.com.
For more comprehensive information including the menu, instructions for obtaining the dinner and reservations, go to festivallcharleston.networkforgood.com.