From the Kitchen: Grits take cornmeal to the next level

Grits are the beloved ground-corn southern staple that elevates cornmeal to a level beyond hot and crusty cornbread.
Eaten at breakfast as a side dish with a pat of butter melting into the hot mound of goodness, slathered in country gravy or topped with a spicy Cajun shrimp and tomato, grits are an out-of-bounds taste winner.
Those of a certain age likely remember the forever immortal brunch grits casserole. It called for a five or six-ounce tube of Kraft garlic cheese that seems to have been removed from existence.
I’ve turned over every rock for years but haven’t been able to find it. The grocery cheese case hasn’t divulged its whereabouts.
I still make the casserole, adding garlic to taste and approximating the cheese amount with shredded cheese, which covers for the now-absent Kraft product.
Since Cinco de Mayo is near, you may like to try the recipe today to turn your everyday meal into a fiesta, of sorts.
It stars Mexicorn, which further augments the corn factor the grits lend in this dish. For a lunch or dinner entrée, it wouldn’t be out of place to prepare frozen meatballs, simmering them in an easy enchilada sauce or salsa as the sauce, and serve them all over the grits. Chilled margaritas, virgin or spirited, are always an option.