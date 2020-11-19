Last week I mentioned a pecan-topped pumpkin pie. Now’s the time to give you that recipe. It can be an option, as can the second pumpkin pie you see here, for your Thanksgiving dessert buffet.
I know it wouldn’t be the holiday around here unless the Libby’s pumpkin pie is baked up and ready to serve, still warm from the oven. The recipe for it has been on the Libby’s pumpkin can for decades. We also have to have our traditional meringue pecans nearby in a covered candy jar. That treat signals the beginning of our Thanksgiving season.
A pumpkin pie is most likely demanded at your house, with your recipe maybe incorporating different spices and ingredients from the Libby’s. But you know homemade isn’t the only way to go. Don’t ignore the ladies, Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Callender, in the freezer case during this time of busy cooking.
I made a well-received, no-bake triple pumpkin pie last month from a tear-off recipe at a display of Jell-O Pumpkin Instant Pudding Mix. The recipe may still be floating around in various grocery stores but it has to be online at the Jell-O site.
The mousse pie today is reminiscent in flavor of the standard Libby’s baked pie, since the spices are so much the same. For convenience, the pie already incorporates the whipped cream that is demanded for topping pumpkin pie. It’s lurking in both the filling and across the top. The whole dessert never touches an oven. It can be made a day ahead, which might relieve any last-minute or early Thanksgiving morning prep.
If you do want to touch an oven, give the pumpkin pecan pie a whirl. It has the same base that’s found in all the pumpkin custard fillings, except this time there’s a dreamy pecan topping.
The recipe came from a 1994 full-page magazine ad and I made it once back then. Specifically in the kitchen of a state park cabin we had rented for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Just like yours, I have family members with particular tastes. Some don’t like pecans and others don’t like pumpkin, so I tend to not put them together very often, fearing a holiday uprising.
But for those adventurous bakers who cook for those who will try anything, can you go wrong with a spiced-just-right filling and a slightly butterscotch nut topping? This one’s a goodie.
Happy Thanksgiving! More than ever, let’s attempt to keep with our heartwarming traditions on this particular fourth Thursday in November. And I call dibs on the after-dinner recliner.