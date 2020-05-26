From the Kitchen: No grill needed for these tasty ribs

Is it time to think about picnics now that we are allowed outside? And maybe cooking up some “tender with a capitol T” ribs with the July 4 holiday in mind?
Well this recipe has you covered — and you don’t have to worry about rain when standing guard over an outdoor grill.
We’ll do the ribs in the oven to outsmart Mother Nature in case there would be a downpour on the day you want to cook.
Today’s ribs aren’t the baby back or larger spare ribs I’ve seen called St. Louis ribs. They are the country-style, bone-in, individual-cut, shorter pork ribs that may be also be labeled as Western or Hollywood. It’s the same rib I use in my meatballs and sauce.
There is also a pork loin rib, but I found any loin cut tends to cook up drier. If you have some confusion, you can ask the butcher to steer you in the right direction.
The sauce is uncomplicated and combined with the roasting ribs, helps give off a wonderfully tantalizing aroma when the baking time is about one and a half hours out. You’ll see.
By the way, do you ever use the Heinz chili sauce for chili? I never have in all these years, although it states “chili sauce” on the bottle.
I’ve used it for everything but. Can you make a cocktail meatball sauce without it? I wonder just what original recipe we were supposed to make with that sauce if one ever existed. Maybe Heinz could enlighten me.
Don’t forget the potato salad, baked beans, deviled eggs and a chocolate layer cake to round out your picnic food Mardi Gras. Or you could serve the ribs and sauce over cooked pasta, a Tex-Mex rice or Mexicorn Grits.