From the Kitchen: Nothing sour about this pound cake

It’s time for us to have our cake and eat it, too. Today’s recipe is a take-off on our family’s all-time favorite sour cream pound cake.
The original recipe didn’t start out as being named a pound cake. It was a coffeecake. I came by the recipe at an event in the 1970s.
Back then, tasting teas were all the rage for churches as a combination food sampling, social gathering and fundraiser.
If you are unfamiliar with them, the format was simple. The church members prepared their finest recipes and invited the public to come and taste.
Beverages, definitely tea, were available. Fellowship was more a large part of the afternoon than was fundraising.
I said fundraiser, but that wouldn’t be totally accurate because the cost to the guests was very minimal. There may or may not have been an admission fee, and the recipes that were available for each dish may or may not have had a price on them.
If they did charge, it was generally $1 or less. I think I got mine, priceless to the family, for 10 cents at one of the Methodist churches downtown.
You have probably seen or have made the original coffeecake recipe, because it’s truly an oldie. It consists of a tube or Bundt pan cake, with a cinnamon sugar or streusel layer running through the center and across the top.
Back then, I was still young to cooking and had been looking for a good sour cream pound cake. Once I tasted the recipe made as a coffeecake, I knew I had found it. The hubby heartily agreed.
I eliminated the cinnamon center to be just the straight plain cake. It has been on our and other kitchen tables for more occasions than I can list here.
One day I set about to make the cake, suddenly realizing I was out of baking powder. I thought baking soda would work as well. It doesn’t.
A couple years ago, I converted the recipe to reach another flavor level. Today’s version is orange, with fresh juice and zest. Butter and sour cream lead to a moist and tender cake.
Make it lemon or lime by changing the juice and zest. For years our regular sour cream pound cake has been unglazed. If desired, you may drizzle a glaze over the still-warm orange cake. That glaze is a simple stir-in of orange juice to powdered sugar.
And give a special thank you for those long ago dear Methodist ladies who had no idea they were starting a tradition.