From the Kitchen: Observance of Lent doesn't mean giving up flavor

Wednesday begins the observance of Lent. It’s a 40-day Christian tradition, leading up to Easter, celebrated by many different church denominations. For Catholics, it’s a very important practice of the faith.
During the next few weeks, most elect to “give up” a favorite something or habit that constitutes a sacrifice to them.
Our son Mark has always chosen desserts. Which includes chocolate. What’s wrong with that fella, no chocolate?
Except there is a catch — in the 40-day time period, he does give himself each Sunday as a “free day.” You’d better believe he counts the seconds until midnight strikes when Saturday night rolls over into Sunday.
Many more, even those not especially affiliated with any certain religious group, take up the practice of “giving up” for Lent.
One aspect of the observance is the absence of meat for Friday meals. Until Lent is over, I’ll be giving meatless recipes for Fridays.
However, if you don’t want to particularly cook on that day, consider visiting the St. Francis of Assisi Church, in St. Albans.
They prepare a blow-you-away buffet dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday during the Lenten season, with the exception of Good Friday.
The fish fry-days are sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Members of the Knights, the church and school prepare multiple selections of fish, sides, housemade slaw and other salads, desserts and beverages.
I wrote about it last year. This is just a reminder the dinner is there starting this Friday and available at a reasonable fee. Take-out is also an option.
Fifth-grade students at St. Francis are the servers, and the dinner proceeds go toward their class needs.
It’s a very convenient meal with an efficient buffet line manned by volunteers. You may visit the buffet bar as many times as you like under one price. And there’s no waiting for orders to be cooked.
As I learned last year, the lemon pound cake and blackberry cobbler, standouts among all the desserts that are made by the St. Francis Woman’s Club, aren’t to be missed. Just get there early.
But back to the kitchen. The homey baked ziti fits as both meatless and a filling meal.
You can elect to go with the frozen spinach, or purchase a bag of fresh and wilt it down.
I like the chopped frozen variety because those fresh leaves have such long stems. I feel they sometimes just get in the way, rather than get tender.
A store-bought sauce makes the prep simple. With tender, plump pasta, a seasoned vegetable mixture and melty cheese throughout, you won’t feel like you’re “giving up” anything.