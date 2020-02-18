From the Kitchen: Patience as thin as your pizza dough?

I had just about given up on homemade pizza. I have good recipes for pizza dough made in a food processor, as well as a stand mixer.
But those doughs require some rising time, which is a big drawback. Two hours seems an eternity when in a hurry for a bite of hot, crisp crust, delicious sauce and toppings with a melted cheese pull when you lift the slice that rivals any telephone lines.
For alternative pizza crust, you can turn to frozen bread dough and frozen pizza dough (with thawing time as bad as those that have to rise), fresh pizza dough, Boboli and other pre-made crusts or the reliable can from Pillsbury.
I’ve recently taken a liking to flatbreads and naan (a flatbread from the cuisine of India and other Asian territories) for pizza.
They are baked and packaged, ready to have sauces and fillings applied. A few minutes in the oven for a loaded flatbread achieves pizza satisfaction.
I now can concentrate on what goes on top of a crust when I see new pizza ideas.
The flatbreads and naans can usually be found in the grocery near the near the deli case or possibly in the bread aisle
The flatbreads I mention aren’t the Flat-Out type or even flour tortillas, both of which have been used in the past as pizza bases. I think they are too thin. I’m speaking of a thicker brand such as Stonefire.
Your imagination can lead you to what to put on them, white, red or pesto sauce, any vegetable and protein with flavored or plain cheeses.
We recently enjoyed the pizza today, which calls for the superior peppers from West Virginia’s Oliverio family and a rotisserie chicken and not much more as regards labor.
I only covered one flatbread, but the peppers and chicken amount allows for more.
On one shopping excursion I came across a new-to-me pepperoni cheese which I bought to amp up a meatza pizza.
Look around at the bottled pasta sauces and the cheese counter for the different and unusual for added inspiration.