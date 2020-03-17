From the Kitchen: Something's corny around here

Continuing with meatless recipes, it may be time for a good, hearty bowl of chowder. A steaming, flavorful serving of clam chowder is always welcome. It’s a good way to keep fish in your thoughts.
But I have a corn chowder that would be just as welcome on your table, as not everyone is into clams.
The recipe is a simple stir-together with butter and cream encasing fresh corn kernels. Did I mention butter? Only one whole stick.
It also calls for a can of cream-style corn. There is a frozen creamed corn that I find tastier if you can find it where you shop. It mixes so well in any recipe that calls for creamed corn. One package should equal the same amount that you find in the 15-ounce can.
There was a time when the frozen was more available, but that was before my mainstay grocery conducted multiple re-sets and stopped carrying lots of items (read that as a mild complaint).
The recipe ingredients are very straightforward. You can jazz up the flavor by stirring in Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper or crushed pepper flakes.
A nice mixed greens salad and crusty bread would be the perfect match for your bowl of corn goodness.
You might want to make the salad I have coming in next week’s column as a go-with. And a sprinkling of cheese, together with the chopped green onions as a topside garnish for the chowder, would probably rate you some applause from your dining crowd.
•••
Last week I mentioned a Monte Cristo Sandwich. Avid fan (her words) Debra Hanna emailed a request for the recipe.
Here it is. I won’t say it isn’t messy, since it is coated in a batter with a little more substance than a French toast mixture. But it’s good.
The recipe is for one sandwich, but there is enough batter for four. Enjoy, Debra!
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Sandwich:
3 slices Pepperidge Farm Sandwich White Bread
Mayonnaise or favorite sandwich spread
Shaved ham, desired amount
1 slice Swiss cheese
Shaved turkey, desired amount
1 slice Muenster cheese
Batter:
2/3 cup water
1 egg
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2/3 cup flour
1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder
Oil for frying
Powdered sugar
Favorite jam, preserves or jelly (suggested strawberry, raspberry)
SPREAD mayonnaise on one side of two slices of bread. Top one mayonnaise slice with ham and Swiss; place plain bread slice on Swiss.
STACK that slice with turkey and Muenster. Top with the second mayonnaise slice, mayo side down (so you have a club of bread, ham, Swiss, bread, turkey, Muenster, bread).
TRIM crusts, if desire. Wrap sandwich tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes up to 6 hours. Wrapping compacts the sandwich, preventing batter from seeping in and sandwich from falling apart.
WHISK water and egg for batter; stir in salt and pepper. Add flour and baking powder, whisking until smooth.
HEAT about 3 inches of oil in heavy skillet, saucepan or deep fryer to 350 degrees. Dip sandwich in batter to cover all surfaces, allowing excess to drip off.
COOK until golden on all sides. Drain on rack or on paper towel. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with jam in a small side dish.