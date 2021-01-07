True soup weather is here. Some of us look forward to snowflakes flying and icy windshields. Probably a very small percentage of the population, I’ll admit.
Those kinds of days bring out the need for a soul-warming concoction and I want to give a little push in that direction today.
The soup I chose is mulligatawny, a southern East Indian traditional soup, prepared with chicken and vegetables, flavored with mild (or hot if you like) spices and herbs.
As the history of the soup goes, the British, when occupying India, wanted a soup course. It was a dining style to which they were accustomed.
There wasn’t actually a so-called Indian soup in the native cuisine, so the cooks began watering down one of the Brit’s favorite dishes, milagu tannir. After many mispronunciations by those occupiers, mulligatawny was born.
I’m also including my recipe for tikka masala sauce and what you can do with it.
The bottled sauce is available now in many larger grocery stores, but give this homemade one a try.
Don’t let the idea that it may be complicated or too different for you to try scare you off. Mix up familiar ingredients into a creamy base and transport your taste buds.
The curry powder that I use is British Curry (the proper name on the canister) made by the Teeny Tiny Spice Company.
It’s sold in Johnnies Fresh Meats in Capitol Market but regular curry powder is in the spice section of many grocery stores.
However, since we’re feeling homemade or from-scratch today with our journey to India, I included my homemade fusion of spices for curry.
It’s another from my trove of seasoning blends. Over time I’ll get around to giving you all of them, one way or another.