Right off the bat, Happy New Year! What in the world can we expect from 2021?
And what do we hope for?
Today I’m sticking with tradition in the way we’re supposed to celebrate today. That is, with lucky food.
Maybe making the salad recipe will bring the luck we all need, although it has never been explained how much we have to eat for the charm to work.
Cabbage cooked with a coin in it and black-eyed peas come to the front as symbols of luck for the fresh year that has arrived.
So keeping true, the pea salad has found its way into the column. I know it’s an oldie that has been around forever.
You may already make it, have made it for so long you’ve grown tired, or just maybe you have forgotten about it, with it not popping into your mind as something to go back to and make.
That had happened to me until recently. I’m giving it because perhaps the recipe could be brand spankin’ new to some of you. Or it can serve as a nudge to put it on the table once more.
The salad goes by an alias. In some places it’s known as a salsa or also as “Texas (or Cowboy) Caviar.” Sounds la-de-da, but it still ends up being the same popular black-eyed pea and vegetable mix-up with a savory dressing. The salad/salsa is often part of an appetizer course.
I don’t know how lucky a ham sandwich can be. Members of the porcine population would have a definite opinion on the subject, that much I do know.
The recipe, too, is an oldie, having been to many a party and picnic. The sandwich starts out simple enough like any ham and cheese with sautéed veggies, but the bath of seasoned butter that’s spooned over the bread sets it apart.
Following the spread of butter, the whole tray of sandwiches gets wrapped in foil and heated, producing a soft and savory bite.
It doesn’t hurt that more butter comes from the choice of croissants instead of slider buns. It and the salad is worth reviving for your Triple-S meal — salad, sandwich supper.
As a grocery note, the King’s Hawaiian dynasty of breads and rolls, originally sweet, have come out with a “buttery savory” selection for those who don’t like sweet bread sandwiches.
Don’t hurry out to get all the ingredients just yet. Take the time to relax, refresh and renew, especially hope. That makes it a Triple-R day.