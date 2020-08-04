Bell peppers are starting to show their finest colors. Flaming crimson, pumpkin orange, sunny gold, forest green and even royal purple shades are jewels in the produce bins, waiting to be selected for a veggie-forward recipe.
They perform a great service in Italian sausage and peppers hoagies, sprinkled atop pizzas, standing at attention on the crudité tray, and floating in a cacciatore tomato sauce.
But it’s the old-fashioned, stuffed bell pepper that we warm up to, especially when we see fall approaching.
Stuffed peppers make a standout summertime meal with little need of many supporting characters.
Mashed potatoes have always been a must for us with stuffed peppers. I guess it’s because the dish is so meatloaf-like.
But freshly picked and cooked corn on the cob is also a major hitter as a sidekick. You don’t need much of anything else for dinner unless you want to sauté some squash, broil a stuffed tomato, cream some spinach, toss a garden salad or produce a pan of golden cornbread or fluffy yeast rolls.
One note about the stuffing for peppers: When I find I’ve underestimated the number of peppers I need to match the filling, I make mounds of the filling and tuck them in between the peppers.
I say you don’t need much to put on the table to satisfy, but my intention isn’t to dismiss dessert.
One of our favorite summertime meals in the past was my Italian stuffed artichokes, corn on the cob and strawberry shortcake.
At that time, we were close to a field of pick-your-own berries, which husband Vic did while I prepared the rest of the dinner. You can make your stuffed pepper, a single side and today’s dessert for your three-dish meal.
But don’t forget the fresh West Virginia juicy, ripe and ready peaches for your shortcakes.
I probably don’t have to tell you the chocolate shortcake, with added chocolate chips in the batter to ensure against a chocolate deficiency, is good without any fruit and whipped cream.
Try one (or a few) when no one is looking for a cross between a rich cookie and brownie. Cold milk, hot coffee or iced tea would be an excellent partner.
That way you can make your family and guests wonder why there are so many berries in the bowl with nothing to put under them.