Blue cheese. Like it — yes or no? Does it cause you to wrinkle your nose and run from the room?
Or do you adore the smooth, sharp-tasting cheese with the blue vein of mold?
Don’t be alarmed at the word “mold.” It’s harmless, even though it sounds like the dairy delight may be something from a lab petri dish experiment.
If you are among the legions who enjoy it and find it indispensable crumbled as a salad garnish or as the monster flavor in a zesty creamy dressing or in a sauce to drizzle over slices of perfectly seared filet of beef or pork tenderloin, you might fancy today’s quick-fix blue cheese tidbit.
Blue cheese bites settled on my taste buds at a neighborhood potluck party in the 1970s. They arrived on a sheet pan, hot from the oven and everyone devoured them in seconds.
The neighbor responsible for the sensation eagerly shared the recipe. It turned out that it was in my Better Homes and Gardens cookbook all along and had been overlooked.
You only need a few ingredients that can be kept on hand for a fast dinner bread or appetizer. While you are in the refrigerated biscuit aisle, pick up enough to make the second recipe.
The Italian flatbreads can be another of the quick and simple breads to make as a pre-dinner offering to help quell the hunger pangs. Consider that it also may be cut in half or quarters as a cocktail morsel or, seeing that it has Parmesan mixed with mayo and Italian herbs, it wouldn’t be out of place being passed around the table to go with your famous spaghetti and meatballs or all-time best lasagna.
You may bake the two recipes for one event, giving both breads a try and your diners a choice.
•••
A while back in an email to me, Gena Lipscomb wondered if there was any way to save my recipes to Pinterest. Exploring the possibility back then, it turned out there wasn’t. Until now.
Lipscomb emailed me last week that the Gazette-Mail has changed the e-edition format and she, and any others who would want to do the same, can now save my recipes in Pinterest.