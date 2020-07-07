From the Kitchen: This sauce recipe is right on 'cue

Ever wonder how many bottled barbecue sauces reside on the grocery shelf? Or how many recipes for the sauces that are online?
And never mind all the from-scratch, closely-held secret brews, whisked together by the barbecue fanatics among your friends and family.
I even have a small number of recipes that have come my way and I don’t need any more — or so I thought.
Cracking open my copy of “A Second Serving,” Charleston’s Junior League’s second cookbook, I wanted to make sure that I hadn’t, over the years, overlooked any candidates for our kitchen table that may be in its pages.
I happened upon a barbecue sauce that was appealing enough to give a try. I was looking for a certain something, and the molasses in the ingredients seemed to answer the call.
The sauce contains ketchup, but only a small amount. I was searching for a more muted ketchup background since most of the homemade sauce recipes I have prominently rely upon that condiment. I thought the molasses would mellow it out.
You probably don’t need another mixture to slather on those grilled ribs, chicken or even serve as a cocktail meatball barbecue sauce, but it’s here for you. I didn’t want you to think you might be missing something good.
Tacked onto the column is a short and sweet recipe for another condiment/sauce — an online recipe for homemade Heinz 57 sauce that proved interesting.
I made it just to see if it truly had the same taste as the reliable bottled original. It did — or at least it is close enough for me.
I have one recipe that calls for two tablespoons of the 57 sauce. After that, the bottle is forever in the refrigerator door, with the inside of the cap crusting over nicely. You can probably relate.
I figured the recipe would be an avenue to making just a little at a time. As for the leftover molasses that will be inhabiting your pantry from the barbecue sauce, save it and make those winter holiday gingerbread people.