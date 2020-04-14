From the Kitchen: What is everyone doing with all that chicken?

During the first week of this current stressful situation, the meat and poultry cases were completely empty in most stores.
Into the next week or so, I started to notice pork cuts and beef slowly making their return. However, a shortage of uncooked chicken remained.
Strangely, the rotisserie-cooked was in good supply. But in some locations, chicken parts were absent from the scene. I wondered what in the world was everyone doing with chicken?
I found out, because I became one of them during this time in the house, making old (chicken and dumplings, chicken cacciatore, etc.) and new recipes with that particular bird.
Today’s recipe is a new goodie that allows you to dive into something warm and comfy. It’s chicken breasts or thighs, covered in sour cream, full of flavor that goes beyond the call of duty.
It’s similar to an older chicken and sour cream rendition found in the pages of “Mountain Measures,” the Charleston Junior League cookbook of a few decades back.
In either recipe, you don’t have to go to great lengths to come up with a sublime, creamy, moist and tender chicken and sauce offering.
And there’s no great maneuvers you have to do with the chicken, such as browning first to start your cooking process.
For the sour cream chicken, just layer chicken breasts in a baking dish, top with a slice of cheese and a fabulous sauce. The oven will do the rest.
In case the “Mountain Measures” recipe is unfamiliar, and because it’s one of the oldie-but-goodies and so similar, I put it here today, too. Both are worth your while.